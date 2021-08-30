August 31, 2021

News | Corona virus: C12, a new variant from South Africa worries scientists

Rusty Knowles August 30, 2021 1 min read

The scientific community is not yet alert but is closely monitoring the new mutation of the corona virus. A new variant appeared in South Africa in the spring, C12, which is now classified as a “potential variant of interest”.

According to the “Preprint” study by the National Institute of Epidemiology of South Africa quoted LCI, Which can evolve twice as fast as all the strains seen so far, with a mutation rate of 41%. The risk of escaping vaccines, scientists fear. “The combination of these mutations, along with changes in other parts of the virus, allows the virus to escape from antibodies and immune responses, including in patients with alpha or beta strains.“, Archaeologist Eric Feigel-Ding warns, quoting Nice Madden.

Found in the study “Steady increase in C12 genes on a monthly basis in South Africa, with 0.2% of genes sequenced in May to 1.6% in June and then 2% in July“According to the LCI, Africa’s low vaccination rate (only 9.3% of the population has a complete immunization schedule) needs to be further persuaded.

