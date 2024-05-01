NFL Draft 2024 grades: Former NFL player evaluates each team's class, reveals favorite picks and biggest arrivals

Getty Images



2024 NFL draft It's in the books, but there's still a lot to discuss. Now that 257 players have heard their names called, it's time to analyze how each team fared with its draft class. That's what we'll do with each team's individual scores below, so let's get to it!

(To see each club's full draft class and grades for each pick, go to p CBS Sports Draft Tracker.)

East Asia

AFC South

North Asia

Pittsburgh Steelers A+ This was their home draft, and every pick they made screamed Steelers. First-round offensive lineman Troy Futano will make an immediate impact. Baltimore Ravens a- In the form of the Ravens, they had another good draft. Nate Wiggins is the best guy in the class, and they have improved in the trenches. Cleveland Browns B- The Browns don't have a lot of needs on their roster, so they got good depth pieces. Cincinnati Bengals B- The Bengals got their offensive tackle of the future in Amarius Mims and got some deep pieces that they can step in to make plays if they need to.

west Asia



Kansas City Chiefs B+ Acquiring Xavier Worthy will open up the passing game downfield. The Chiefs grabbed some really good football players with their other picks as well. Los Angeles Chargers B Joe Alt moving from RT to LT will be interesting. Ladd McConkey gives you a playmaker on the outside. las vegas raiders Dr Taking Brock Powers didn't make any sense. The Raiders also didn't shoot the QB. Denver Broncos Dr Taking Bo Nix at twelve was within reach. Also, not getting a WR until the fourth round was troubling, even though he was a Knicks teammate in Troy Franklin.

NFC South

NFC North

NFC East

NFC West