NFL Free Agency 2022 Team Rankings: Buccaneers, Chargers, and Jets among the top winners

The 2022 NFL season is officially upon us. Many famous players have found new homes before the legal scam period begins on Monday, but dozens of high-profile veterans are already entering the market, and they can be negotiated with other teams. From trending moves to bargain basket shopping, we’ve got you covered below with an ongoing tracker of each team’s additions in 2022, including external signings and business acquisitions:

(The following terms aren’t official until Wednesday at 4pm, but it’s been agreed)

Acquisitions:

It’s not that the players added or kept by the Cardinals are bad; Connor and Ertz are key to their attack. But paying those two combined $50 million+ on long-term deals? What is this, 2017? Arizona went to injury-prone seniors and/or veterans a year ago, but it would be nice to see the team greener if they were to spend big. It also got a fast pass to deal with.

It’s okay to lock up one of the NFL’s most accurate ball kicks. But they still have a lot of loopholes that they have to fill, especially if they plan to compete with her Matt Ryan (or somehow Deshaun Watson) in QB. Letting Russell Gage walk might chase them.

There are other areas (OL, DL) that need to be addressed, but Williams is a top-tier ball hawk who will immediately improve his defense in transition, especially combined with a healthier one. Marcus PetersAnd the Marlon Humphreyetc.

They basically exchanged Daryl Williams For Saffold, which is not an obvious upgrade. The Settle is a solid D-line pickup, however, the McKissic, while replaceable, should have an oversized safety valve for Josh Allen from the background.

Foreman gives them great insurance Christian McCaffrey, which is smart. And Corbett is O-line’s best investment in two years. Meanwhile, Woods brings experience to the back end of the defense at a reasonable price. Now, what happens in QB?

They are betting on the continued development of Ogubjobi, but the price is still relatively high at $13.5 million per year. Let’s see what they do on other important sites (WR, OL, etc).

Good for them, finally get Joe Borough Some more help in advance. Cappa and Karras weren’t necessarily the best options out there, but they will. Also, was BJ Hill worth locking up on Larry Ogunjobi? maybe. Maybe not.

loser Jarvis Landry It hurts, but acquiring the Cooper gives them the number one spot in good faith — at a reasonable cost, considering the free-agent market, no less. Bryan and Winovich are decent additions for depth. Let’s see what happens in QB.

Dallas Cowboys: C

Gallup deserves to keep, no doubt, but they will miss Amari Cooper more than most realize, especially with Cedrick Wilson now gone, too. They deserve props to retain Schultz too, but there was still a glaring need for the pass to fill in after they sniffed re-signed Randy Gregory.

It’s going to be really hard for them to lose an ‘A’ off season, because, well, Russell Wilson. They promised to be aggressive in QB, and they fulfilled. Jones is their next best addition, giving a really solid defense to a rising big man on the inside. They may have overpaid for Gregory, but at least he brings the long-term upside Bradley Chubb.

Nothing fancy here, but they were always going to make more of their noise in the draft. Shark and Reynolds are a widely underrated duo Jared Goff – Or someone being recruited into QB – some great talent.

keep Aaron Rodgers It was the biggest off-season move, even if QB wasn’t technically a free agent. Meanwhile, Adams appears to be threatening to turn down a long-term deal, so his return is still TBD. Campbell is a very solid playmaker for defense, but the $50 million for the 29-year-old linebacker is a bit rich.

Another year, another free agency full of cheap deals for mid- and low-end veterans. In truth, none of these moves were blatantly bad, but talent is still sorely lacking in Houston.

The clock is ticking on QB’s addition, unless they have a surprise on draft day. Also, they still need help up front and at scale.

It was the hardest team to score, the Jags definitely improved their support team Trevor Lawrence. But it’s very hard not to think that they could have allocated resources better. Kirk, Jones and Ingram, for example, are all good bets on the positive side, but should they have paid that much? Why don’t you just go in every Allen Robinson Reunion? In defense, it’s the same: Oluokun is a big brick, but does LB really need $15 million a year? Their best work was in advance, as Lawrence must have had a better streak.

The addition of Reid probably means the end of Teran Mathieu Era, but it’s a smart, long-term gamble. Let’s see how they deal with the D line after the restructuring Frank Clark Deal.

It’s very possible that they overpaid for Jackson, but at the same time, they’re totally entitled to go with whatever’s in their opening window. Justin Herbert in QB. Their defense already looks a lot better on paper, and keeping Williams wide was phenomenal.

With Andrew Whitworth After his retirement, they wisely locked up his successor, at a starting price of proper intervention. Memorizes Matthew Stafford Straight up, that has always been the most important.

New coach Mike McDaniel needed bodies on the field and up front, and he got both. Teddy also does a hard backup and start from the back Toa TagoviloaEspecially at a competitive price.

They come with very little money to spend, and Philips is a good investment as an alternative Michael Piercebut Hicks is an underestimated leader in the middle of rebuilding a “D” next to him Eric Kendricks.

There is not much work here, besides dealing Shack Mason outside the city. Restore white should be beneficial Mac Jonesbut they still need to add on a large scale.

Like the Vikings, they didn’t have much money to spend in the first place. Good for them to get a rocky solid indoor start to put in front Daniel Jones in Glowinsky. Taylor is an uninspiring starting choice at QB, but at least he has the Bills connection and gives New York insurance/competition for Jones’ upper decks.

If they get another base-caliber option, they’ll stay in Zone A. Uzomah is a nice addition to swipe pass for Zach Wilsonand Tomlinson helps strengthen the line.

They have other needs (WR, LB, S), but Reddick is the best in an excellent location, giving them the most blast off the edge they’ve had in years.

They will never be able to definitively solve QB through the free agency, so Trubisky is a very good and decent addition out there. Good on them trenches tackling too, especially with Daniels. Wallace Corner high quality plug and play.

Ward is a great corner gambler, as they need to get younger. But they have loopholes that need to be addressed so far, with Laken Tomlinson leaving as starting guard and Jimmy Garoppolo The market has not yet materialized.

Seattle Seahawks: C +

They got quite a bit of a franchise for Russell Wilson, but the QB franchise sting will last until they get it right under the center again. Also, was it really necessary to pay frighteningly large sums after Fant landed on the tight end? Diggs is the only other name you’re really proud of here, serving as the best game maker in Seattle.

Somehow, they just didn’t get Tom Brady He’s back from retirement, but has also found a way to keep his anchor line and Young Master. At the same time, Gage is a good addition to being sneaky as the new No. 3 player who must be drawing all kinds of goals.

Landry’s lockup was a key to the front seven. Investing in the line is also smart, given the turmoil Ryan Taneyhill They endured parts of 2021. They still had secondary needs, with Jackrapet Jenkins gone.

Washington leaders: c-

Wentz’s motion could certainly explode in their faces, given QB’s polarizing tendencies. But you can’t completely blame them for swinging higher than the free agent market, even if someone like Mitchell Trubesky would be a more cost-effective gamble. The problem is that they haven’t done much yet to improve the rest of the list.