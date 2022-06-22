NFL legend Tony Seragoza was killed at the age of 55, Jamal Lewis grieves

NFL legend Tony Seragosa His former teammate, Baltimore Ravens, died at the age of 55. Jamal Lewisconfirmed to TMZ Sports.

“It’s a sad day to be a crow I have to say,” the former reverse said on Wednesday.

The cause of death of the former defensive line man has not been revealed.

Siragosa – a 6-foot-3, 340-pound defensive tackle – initially broke through the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts as an unrefined free agent in 1990 and became a full-time player by the 1992 season.

In 1997, he signed with the Baltimore Ravens…and went on to be a major gear on the legendary 2000 team that won Super Bowl XXXV.

Play side by side Ray LewisAnd the Rod Woodson And the Adalius ThomasSiragosa – nicknamed “Goose” – helped the Ravens’ defense set the record for the fewest points allowed in a regular season on their way to winning the title.

During his 12 years in the league, he collected 22 sacks and 564 combined tackles.

Following his playing career, Siragosa gained national fame for his role as an NFL fringe reporter and analyst for Fox. He made the fans laugh with his unique style and knowledge of the game.

Siragosa has also hosted several TV shows after retiring from the NFL, including “Man Caves”.

ponies owner Jim Arsay He just tweeted about Siragoza’s death, saying, “Tony Siragosa, the goose, has passed away at the age of 55.. I’m heartbroken as are all Nation Colts.” See also Oklahoma State transfer guard, Isaac Lekele commits to Ohio State