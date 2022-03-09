We spent the last week at the autopsy 2022 NFL Draft Lead metrics, timed speeds and skill sets when playing against anything but air while we absorb what we saw in the exploration set.

But with all the talk of risers, lows, burners and workout warriors, how did the combination really affect our April 1st round predictions? And what can the Seahawks do by selecting the top 10 new brands, obtained as part of the agreed deal dispatch Russell Wilson to the Broncos. Seems like a good time to take another tour through all 32 choices on board for the first day.

Consolidation isn’t everything in the pre-draft process, but it’s part of the puzzle. Drills validate the pre-assessment or make you come back to the bar for a second look. Two things were certain as we all left Indianapolis after four days of fieldwork, though: This draft class has a lot of speed and blast, and teams that miss out on filling a need in the first round will have plenty of options on day two and into day three. .

So after a fantastic week in Indy when the group returns, who is expected to be the first pick? Who will drop to the top? Does Seattle’s move to the top ten change the center’s landing sites? I was expecting an extra deal too: Which team would jump at the chance to advance and get a QB late in the first round?

Remember, we still have group interviews and professional training looming, so expectations are far from final. I’ll be running the tape until April 28 as well, and the teams are still working through their own boards. But for now, that’s my current prediction for how the first round of the 2022 draft will play out. For more on all 32 picks, check out SportsCenter’s mock draft special at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday on ESPN2.

