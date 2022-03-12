NFL Model 2022 Draft Briefing Report: Merging, QB Trades Shake Lions’ Expectations

It’s been less than a week since 2022 NFL Concluded, phantom drafts flooded the Internet. In recent days, there have been two distinct waves of reaction from the mock draft community: first, their reaction to rehearsals in Indianapolis, and second, the reactions of quarterbacks who remain put and/or are traded.

In this week’s sample draft report, we pulled some of the most notable dummy drafts from the draft community, with a total of 35 drafts. The obvious transitions created by the merge appear to be at the top of the draft.

Let’s take a closer look at who’s being mocked at Detroit Lions With pick #2 over the past week.

choose number 2

Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan

He is currently being ridiculed by Dane Brugler (the athlete), Kyle Mink (MLive), Ben Raven (MLive), Lance Zerlin (NFL.comNo. 6), Kyle Krabs (Draft Network), Work crew (Ovarian Report), Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports), Josh Edwards, (CBS Sports), Chris Trapsow (CBS Sports), Tom Fornelli (CBS Sports), Nate Davis (USA TODAY), Shane Hallam (Countdown Project), Scott Beer (AtlantaFalcons.com), Scott Smith (Buccaneers.com), Work crew (ClevelandBrowns.com), Eddie Brown (San Diego Union-Tribune), James Dattor (SB . Nation), Brian Fisher (Anthon Sports), Brian Johannes (Huddle Report)

Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

It is currently being parodied by Dave Burkett (Free Pre $$$), Jason McIntyre (Fox Sports), Cam Mellor (Pro Football Network)

Kyle Hamilton, S., Notre Dame



It is currently being parodied by Todd McShie (ESPN), Doug Farrar (landing wire), Mark Schofield (landing wire), Luke Easterling (wire pull), Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports), Nate Davis Deals (USA TODAY, at No. 4), Vinnie Iyer (sports news), David Homan (Blogging for boys), Andrew Welbar (Behind the iron curtain)

Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia

It is currently being parodied by Luke Easterling’s 2nd Mock (wire pull), Ryan Matthews (Pride of Detroit in number 9)

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Brad Spielberger is currently being mocked (PFF), Ian Cummings (Pro Football Network)

Eric’s thoughts

as expected, After combining the starsHutchinson continues to be the most popular pick to drop on the Lions, slowly becoming globally recognized as the most valuable and safest player in the draft.

On the other side of the Combine coin is Thibodeaux. After choosing not to exercise, he added fuel to the flames of rumors surrounding his work ethic. Personally, I think these rumors are exaggerated and very reactionary, but it is a growing trend that is beginning to emerge.

With Thibodeaux looking different, it opened the door for another new EDGE player to enter the conversation at pick #2.

Walker is also riding the Combine wave and found his way into The Lions this week after his performance in Indianapolis. If the trend of Hutchinson deriding Jacksonville as the #1 pick continues, and no positive news emerges from Thibodeau’s camp, Walker’s name may become a more popular choice over the next couple of months.

The biggest beneficiary of the Combine appears to be Hamilton, who despite running a 40-yard dash (an event that usually elicits overreactions) is still being tested as an outstanding athlete and has been One of my highlights from the event is safe. After being ridiculed a few times a week by the Lions, he’s seen his name get ridiculed by Detroit nine times this week (nearly 25 percent of the ridiculous) — by far, most of the time this season.

Finally, Willis also gets some love at the top of the draft. He isn’t always shown as the first quarterback off the board, but one style has emerged, which most analysts believe if the Lions wanted him they couldn’t get him in the No. 32 pick, because he probably wouldn’t. Last pick number 20.

Let’s take a closer look at Willis and the other callers in the Focus Quarterback section.

Focus quarterback

Note: The numbers that appear after the player/school name are the player-selected slots in the dummy drafts where the quarterback has been paired with the lions. When combined with black, the check number is Bold.

Malik Willis, Liberty (2, 26, 7, 7, 7, 9, 9, 9, 9, 11, 18, 18, 18, 20)

From Spielberger and Cummings, as above

Kenny Beckett, Pittsburgh (11, 11, 11, 11, 11, 11, 11, 11, 11, 18, 18, 18, 20, 27, 32, 32)

by Tom Fornelli (CBS Sports), David Homan (Blogging for boys)

Matt Coral, Mississippi (9, 16, 18, 19, 19, 20, 20, 32, 32, 32, 32, 32)

By Shane Hallam (Countdown Project), Nate Davis Deals (USA TODAY), Vinnie Ayer (sports news), Luke Easterling’s second phantom (wire pull), Eddie Brown (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Desmond Reader, Cincinnati (9, 20, 20, 20, 2627, 32, 32, 32)

by Dane Brugler (the athlete), Scott Smith (Buccaneers.com), Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports), Andrew Welbar (Behind the iron curtaintraded up to #26, waiving picks #32 and 97)

Sam Howell, North Carolina (11, 18, 32, 32, 32, 34)

Written by Nate Davis (USA TODAY), Jason McIntyre (Fox Sports), Cam Mellor (Pro Football Network), Kyle Krabs (Draft NetworkNo. 34)

Carson Strong, Nevada (20, 27, 27)

by pla

Eric’s thoughts

On the surface, not much seems to have changed. Willis is the QB1 in most magic circles and when he isn’t he is usually Beckett, with occasional Corral, Ridder or Howell mixed in.

However, there was a clear shift in the phantom draft patterns that appeared next one Russell Wilson and Carson Wentz deals, plus news that Packers They kept their middle proximity.

One of the patterns that jumped out was that after Washington and Denver were kicked out of the quarterback needy squad, the quarterbacks fell, increasingly jeered to Detroit. This is probably the result of the displayers seeing value in a player in pick #32, but I almost felt the quarterbacks were forced, as the analysts tried to get a certain amount of them into the first round.

Additionally, Beckett’s 11th pick notice was ridiculed nine times, with most of those occasions coming before Washington traded for Wentz. Once the trade was made, Beckett’s expectations dropped dramatically, including slipping all the way to pick number 32 in criminals.

Corral and Ridder continue to fight for QB3, but there are still a few Howell stans, who love him far more than the rest of the analytics community. The three have been mocked to Detroit at least four times all this week. Note: I am not a fan of swapping. Absolutely.

Now, we move on to the quarterbacks connected to the black in pick #32.

Choose number 32 (non-QBs)

Trillon pyrexWR, Arkansas – Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports)

Jameson WilliamsWR, Alabama – By Lance Zerlin (NFL.com), Luke Easterling (wire pull), Brian Fisher (Anthon Sports)

Chris OlafWR, Ohio State — by Mark Schofield (landing wire)

Jahan DotsonWR, Pennsylvania – by Scott Beer (AtlantaFalcons.com), James Dattor (SB . Nation)

George Pickens, WR, Georgia – Ben Raven (MLive), Ian Cummings (Pro Football Network)

Sky MoreWR, Western Michigan – Written by Chris Trapsow (CBS Sports)

Justin RossWR, Clemson – Staff (Ovarian Report)

Devonty White, DT, Georgia – Ryan Matthews (Pride of Detroit)

George KarlavtisEdge, Bordeaux – Doug Farrar (landing wire)

boy mafi, Edge, Minnesota – Todd McShie (ESPN)

Nakobe Din LB Georgia – Kyle Mink (MLive), Kyle Krabs (Draft Network), Brian Johannes (Huddle Report)

Trent McDuffyCB, Washington – Posted by Brad Spielberger (PFF)

Keller GordonCB, Washington – Posted by Josh Edwards, (CBS Sports)

Duxton HillS/CB, Michigan – By Dane Brugler (the athlete)

Jaguan PrecareS, Pennsylvania – Posted by Dave Burkett (Free Pre $$$)

Eric’s thoughts

While 14 mock drafts paired the Lions with the quarterback, that left the other 21 that gave the Lions a non-quarterback—a surprising 60/40 percent split. Among those 60 percent, diversity continues, from the ever-popular wide reception option (more than half of those predictions) to players at all three levels of defense.

The bottom line here is that it’s a nice reminder of the quality of players that would likely be available to the Lions if they chose not to pick their quarterback in this spot.

Choose number 34

George Pickens, WR, Georgia – Shane Hallam (Countdown Project)

boy mafiEdge, MN – By Luke Easterling (wire pull)

Damon Clarkpound, LSU — By Dave Burkett (Free Pre $$$)

Louis CinemaS, Georgia – By Ian Cummings (Pro Football Network)

Eric’s thoughts

With mock drafts expanding beyond the first round more and more after the combine, I’ve included this section this week. It should be noted that there are some iterations of list #32 and the quality of the player remains the same with the choices being very close together.

Once again, a nice reminder that black will most likely get you two players from these groups.

Highlight the fake draft

In this section, I usually take a closer look at a mock draft and will return to Free Press’ Dave Birkett for a closer look at this week’s forecast.

Choose number 2: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

Choose number 32: Jaquan Brisker, S, Pennsylvania

Choose number 34: Damon Clark, LB, LSU

Eric’s thoughts

If Hutchinson goes first overall, I think what Birkett has provided is a very realistic and optimistic projection of what could happen.

As I mentioned earlier, I think the Thibodeaux rumors are exaggerated and he is still one of the best players in this draft cycle. Clearly, safety and linebackers are high needs before the free agency and Brisker and Clark represent the perfect scheduling fits. If the Lions are able to get out of the first two rounds with three defensive players (!), that’s a big win for general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell.