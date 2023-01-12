NFL Playoffs 2023: New postseason overtime rules mean it’s better to give than to receive

The NFL is about to embark on its first season with new overtime rules, and coaches who win the lottery are now likely to consider the unusual step of running into an opponent in overtime.

The league changed its overtime rules this past offseason in large part because the Bills-Chiefs divisional round game ended. the heads won 42-36 after winning the coin toss in overtime and scoring first, meaning Josh Allen and Invoices The offense never touched the ball in the overtime period.

Only in the playoffs should both teams have a chance to have possession of the ball. Gone are the days of winning the lottery, scoring touchdowns and finishing the game.

And this should change the coach’s approach to strategy. Ensuring offensive possession in overtime should cause coaches to hold off their captain should he win the extra coins.

Running into the opponent will give the team winning the lot the opportunity to find out exactly what they need to win or extend the game. It will also give the team the opportunity to finish the game on a defensive score. And it is very likely that he will give the team a better starting position with a defensive stop and a subsequent kick during the kickoff

Winning the toss and choosing to kick is what always happens in college football. But even then, you’re guaranteed to start offensive possession at the 25-yard line. Winning and kicking in NFL overtime (quite possibly) gives the winning team the starting position advantage over the opponent.

Since 2010, there have been 12 overtime playoff games. The teams that win the coin toss are 10-2 in those games, although only seven of the 12 who win the coin toss have won on their first possession without the other team having possession of the ball.

The league used these numbers—10-2 and seven out of 12—to justify changes to overtime rules. In fact, it was the incredible Bills-Chiefs game that forced the change.

The Chiefs won the coin-op in overtime in the AFC title game against the Cleveland Clan Bengals And he still loses the game. In the controversial NFC Championship Game between saints And rams After the 2018 regular season, the Saints won the overtime coin toss and lost the game.

Of the 12 overtime games since 2010, not once has a team won an overtime coin toss and elected to kick its opponent. And according to TruMedia, since 2017 only one team has chosen this route in the regular season.

In 2019, Mike Tomlin chose this at SteelersWeek 5 match vs crows. Mason Rudolph, who had played the starting role early in the season due to an injury to Ben Roethlisberger, suffered a concussion midway through the third quarter and was replaced by Devlin Hodges. The Steelers mustered just six points for the rest of regulation.

With Pittsburgh’s strong winds and offense faltering, Tomlin decided to kick to the Ravens and have them play into the wind after winning an OT. This means that the defensive stop will likely return the ball to the Steelers with better field position and the wind at their backs. Eventually, the Steelers fumbled near midfield after being stopped and the Ravens made a 46-yard field goal for the win.

New starting overtime rules include 15-minute periods instead of the 10-minute overtime in the regular season. If the team that got the ball first doesn’t score a touchdown, or if the score is tied after each team has had the ball, the next score wins. (If the team with the ball first commits a safety on initial possession, the starting team wins.)

Each team will have three timeouts per ‘half’. Although there are not technically two halves as there are in regulation, two periods of overtime would count as one half for all intents and purposes. This also means that a two-minute warning will occur at the end of the second overtime, although it is unlikely that a winner will be decided by then. There will also be no overtime challenges for coaches.

There have been four overtime games since the 2019 season, so the league averages more than one game per season. Given a league that has just had the most games decided by six points or less as well as the most games within one notch in the fourth quarter, it is possible that these overtime rules could apply in the postseason.