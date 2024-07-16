NFL Training Camp 2024: Brandon Aiyuk Requests Trade From 49ers, Report Says

(Taylor Wilhelm/Yahoo Sports)

What’s the latest on NFL training camps for 2024?

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brandon Aiyuk has reportedly requested a trade. Learn more in our live blog below.

What are the highlights of the 2024 NFL training camps?

The performance of the first-round rookie quarterbacks will be closely watched, including Chicago’s Caleb Williams, Washington’s Jayden Daniels, New England’s Drake May, Minnesota’s JJ McCarthy, Atlanta’s Michael Penix Jr. and Denver’s Bo Nix.

As for contract situations to watch, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk could all be on their way to new deals in the next few weeks — or continued drama if they don’t.

As always, there are also interesting defensive back rivalries, most notably Russell Wilson vs. Justin Fields in Pittsburgh. Another matchup worth watching is Gardner Minshew vs. Aidan O’Connell in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, May, the Knicks, McCarthy and Penix will try to push their presumptive starters as much as possible in their camps, and here’s a wild card: Daniel Jones vs. Drew Lock for the New York Giants.

How will your team perform entering NFL training camp?

Find out the countdown to the current season’s power rankings with Frank Schaub here.

here:

When do NFL training camps start?

The Chicago Bears are among the first teams to begin training camp this month, with rookies (including No. 1 pick Caleb Williams) declaring they will begin workouts Tuesday. Here’s when each team officially opens training camp:

Wednesday, July 17 — Houston Texas

Friday, July 19 —Chicago Bears

Saturday, July 20 — Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, July 21 – Green Bay Packers

Tuesday, July 23 — Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders

Wednesday, July 24 — Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers

When does the NFL preseason start?

The Chicago Bears and Houston Texans will meet in the 2024 Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, August 1 at 8 p.m. ET in Canton, Ohio. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC.

The preseason ends on Sunday, August 25, and NFL roster cut-off day is Tuesday, August 27.

What are each team’s preseason and regular season schedules?

You can find the full preseason and regular season schedule here on Yahoo Sports.