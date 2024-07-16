July 16, 2024

NFL Training Camp 2024: Brandon Aiyuk Requests Trade From 49ers, Report Says

Joy Love July 16, 2024 5 min read

(Taylor Wilhelm/Yahoo Sports)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brandon Aiyuk has reportedly requested a trade. Learn more in our live blog below.

The performance of the first-round rookie quarterbacks will be closely watched, including Chicago’s Caleb Williams, Washington’s Jayden Daniels, New England’s Drake May, Minnesota’s JJ McCarthy, Atlanta’s Michael Penix Jr. and Denver’s Bo Nix.

As for contract situations to watch, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk could all be on their way to new deals in the next few weeks — or continued drama if they don’t.

As always, there are also interesting defensive back rivalries, most notably Russell Wilson vs. Justin Fields in Pittsburgh. Another matchup worth watching is Gardner Minshew vs. Aidan O’Connell in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, May, the Knicks, McCarthy and Penix will try to push their presumptive starters as much as possible in their camps, and here’s a wild card: Daniel Jones vs. Drew Lock for the New York Giants.

Find out the countdown to the current season’s power rankings with Frank Schaub here.

here:

The Chicago Bears are among the first teams to begin training camp this month, with rookies (including No. 1 pick Caleb Williams) declaring they will begin workouts Tuesday. Here’s when each team officially opens training camp:

Wednesday, July 17 — Houston Texas

See also  Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. has been accused of choking his girlfriend

Friday, July 19 —Chicago Bears

Saturday, July 20 — Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, July 21 – Green Bay Packers

Tuesday, July 23 — Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders

Wednesday, July 24 — Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Chicago Bears and Houston Texans will meet in the 2024 Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, August 1 at 8 p.m. ET in Canton, Ohio. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC.

The preseason ends on Sunday, August 25, and NFL roster cut-off day is Tuesday, August 27.

You can find the full preseason and regular season schedule here on Yahoo Sports.

He lives8 updates

  • Report: 49ers tell teams they don’t intend to trade Brandon Aiyuk

    Of course, this could simply mean that a big offer hasn’t been made yet:

  • Report: Roma Odunze, Bears agree entry-level deal

    No. 9 overall pick Rome Odunze has agreed to terms with the Bears on a fully guaranteed, four-year, $22.7 million rookie deal, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

  • Will Brandon Aiyuk’s 49ers bid end up like Deebo Samuel’s?

  • Report: 49ers’ WR Brandon Aiyuk Requests Trade

    The 49ers and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk appear to be headed for divorce, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo:

  • Here’s where all NFL training camps will be held.

    Want to follow your favorite team at training camp this summer?

    Here’s a full rundown of where they’ll all be training.

    Five teams will be based in the Los Angeles area, including the Cowboys in Oxnard, the Raiders in Costa Mesa, the Saints at UC Irvine, and of course the Rams at Loyola Marymount University and the Chargers in El Segundo.

  • Chargers Open ‘The Bolt’, Their New Training Facility

    Check out the Chargers’ new headquarters in El Segundo, California.

  • Check out Frank Schaub’s NFL Team Power Rankings

    Frank Schwab previews all 32 NFL teams this summer, one team per day every weekday until the Bears-Texans Hall of Fame game on August 1 at 8 p.m. ET.

    The latest is the Miami Dolphins, and you can check out all of our NFL team previews here.

    (Gregory Hodge/Yahoo Sports)(Gregory Hodge/Yahoo Sports)

  • Rookies Now Heading to NFL Training Camps

    The start (beginning) of the 2024 NFL season is here!

    Today, the Chicago Bears’ rookies will head to camp, a group that includes No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and Roma Odunze, the ninth overall pick and one of the best offensive receivers in this class.

    Elsewhere, rookies from the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers will also participate.

    We have to go back!

    Caleb Williams and the Bears rookies report today. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)Caleb Williams and the Bears rookies report today. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

    Caleb Williams and the Bears rookies report today. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

