March 29, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

NHTSA is investigating Tesla Model X seat belt failure

Cheryl Riley March 29, 2023 1 min read

National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) An investigation is underway (pdf) Two separate non-collision seat belt failures in newer Tesla Model X vehicles (via NBC News).

NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) notes two complaints from Model X owners saying that their front seat belts failed to stay in contact with the seat belt tensioners. Both owners reported that the disconnect occurred while driving their 2022 and 2023 Model X vehicles. “Both vehicles were delivered to the owners with inadequate tie downs,” the investigators write.

NHTSA first opened the investigation on March 24 and says as many as 50,000 or so Model X vehicles could be affected by the issue. In both cases, the agency says the “failure to connect” occurred in the area where the anchor meets the girdles, as they “were not connected properly during assembly” and only held together due to proper friction. Separation occurs when “the force exerted on the joint overcomes the frictional resistance during vehicle motion.”

Tesla had to issue a different seatbelt recall last year to fix an issue that affected more than 24,000 Model 3 vehicles. It happened due to unrelated service center visits, where technicians didn’t properly reassemble the rear seat anchor.

See also  Vehicle quality drops to all-time low in new JD Power scan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Why did the First Republic Bank share price crash – what is the outlook? (NYSE: FRC)

March 28, 2023 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Banks increase CD rates and returns on savings accounts after the SVB crisis

March 28, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

The FDIC says First Citizen Bank is buying “all deposits and loans” for Silicon Valley Bank

March 28, 2023 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

3 min read

Prince Harry testifies that he was kept in the dark about the wiretapping allegations

March 29, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Seahawks’ Pete Carroll breaks down talk of Jamal Adams’ death

March 29, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick says Sony’s “disappointing behavior” won’t hurt their long-term relationship

March 29, 2023 Len Houle
1 min read

NHTSA is investigating Tesla Model X seat belt failure

March 29, 2023 Cheryl Riley