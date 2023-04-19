Niantic and Capcom have announced Monster Hunter Now for iOS and Android

Niantic and Capcom announced Monster Hunter nownew monster hunter A title for iOS and Android that takes the series to the streets, parks, and neighborhoods of the real world. It will be launched in September worldwide. It will be distributed by Niantic and licensed by Capcom. Subscriptions for the upcoming Closed Beta Tests are now available via Official Website.

“Monster Hunter now It is new and unprecedented monster hunter The game that entices players to go out with their Palico and encounter amazing monsters in the real world.” monster hunter Series Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto, in a press release. “Niantic’s augmented reality technology delivers a ‘here and now’ hunting experience, something that can be played casually, while honoring the game play and hunting action that only a Monster Hunter can offer. Let’s get out into the real world and enjoy the hunt!”

John Hanke, Niantic founder and CEO, added,Monster Hunter now It will be the perfect experience for anyone who dreams of facing and battling epic monsters with friends. Filled with fantasy creatures, hunting adventure and teamwork opportunities, with the best graphics possible on mobile devices, Monster Hunter now is the perfect franchise to bring him into the real world.”

Here’s an overview of the game, via Niantic:

For anyone who has ever dreamed of hunting monsters in the real world, Monster Hunter now Bring this fantasy to life. Taking on the role of the hunter, players will adventure and team up with their fellow players in order to take down the world’s fiercest monsters, adding a social element to the action experience. since Monster Hunter now It can be played on smartphones, you can easily invite your friends to join. monster hunter It is Capcom’s most popular video game franchise with over 90 million units sold globally, and is one of the most popular role-playing game series of all time. Monster Hunter now It’s designed for everyone to enjoy at their own pace, whether you’re for the long haul monster hunter A player, someone who hasn’t played in a while, or even a player who is new to the series. You can also play whenever and wherever you want. For example, in Monster Hunter now, There is an item called paintball. By paintballing a monster you come across, you can bring the monster home and hunt it down alone or with another person. And even when you’re walking around without playing the game, your buddy can mark any monsters you pass with paintball, so you can enjoy chasing after them even after you get home.

Watch a trailer below. View the first screenshots in the Gallery.

teaser trailer

English

Japanese