Santa Clara – Nick Bosa is under contract with the 49ers. But it is not under that The contract is quite up to date.

The 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year arrived in the Bay Area on Wednesday night, hours after agreeing to a five-year, $170 million contract extension.

And while Bosa was on the practice field Thursday, the 49ers have yet to announce his new deal for one simple reason: He hasn’t signed the contract that would make him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

The agreement appeared to be reached quickly on Wednesday, even surprising 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan just minutes before his regularly scheduled press conference.

General Manager John Lynch and negotiators Parag Marath and Brian Hampton walked into Shanahan’s office to deliver the news.

“I could see on their faces when they walked into my house right before I got here, and their energy really is that they got it done,” Shanahan said Wednesday.

More than 24 hours later, the contract still hasn’t been finalized – most likely, as 49ers and Bosa representatives sift through the terms and complex language of the contract.

Bossa finished his 44-day contract when he appeared on the training field on Thursday. He has been able to dress and participate in limited training and meetings because he is under contract with the team.

The 49ers and Bosa expect to finalize a deal so he can play an important role in the team’s Week 1 game Sunday at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bosa was set to enter the final year of his original contract with the 49ers after the club secured a fifth-year option worth $17.86 million for the season.

As is usual with big-ticket players, Bossa held out from the start of training camp in order to capitalize on the 49ers in a lucrative long-term stretch.

Upon signing the contract, Bosa will remain under contract with the 49ers through the 2028 season.

Averaging $34 million per stretch, he surpasses Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams, who set the previous benchmark at $31.7 million annually.

