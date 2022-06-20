Nick Jonas spends Father’s Day in Los Angeles while his wife Priyanka Chopra sings in her praise

Nick Jonas spent his first Father’s Day playing softball in Los Angeles on Sunday, just two weeks after suffering a traumatic hip injury.

After his trip to the emergency room after hitting the ball, the 29-year-old singer appeared to have made a full recovery as he climbed up to the racket and ran around the bases.

While wearing a red baseball cap and white uniform, the Jealousy Strikemaker, part of the Happy Valley softball league, increased his confidence on the field while wearing a glove.

Nick Jonas spent his first Father’s Day playing softball in Los Angeles on Sunday, just two weeks after suffering a traumatic hip injury.

At one point, the father could be seen sliding fearlessly onto a pedestal as his loved ones watched from the sidelines.

Watching the Grammy nominee comes as his wife Priyanka Chopra shares a loving tribute to her man with her 79.6 million followers on Instagram.

Happy First Father’s Day my love. Watching you with our little girl is my greatest joy.. what a wonderful day to come home… I love you.. here’s more…

Maher: After his trip to the emergency room from a ball injury, the 29-year-old appeared to have made a full recovery when he got up on the racket and ran around the bases.

Fearless: At one point, the father can be seen fearlessly sliding onto a pedestal while his loved ones watched from the sidelines

In the photo, the little girl can be seen wearing a red and white floral dress and white sneakers with her first letter of her first name on them.

Meanwhile, Jonas was wearing matching sneakers with his baby girl’s “MM” for Maltese Marie in his left display and “DAD” on the right.

A source said last month People That the couple was “excited” to finally bring their baby home after she spent more than 100 days in the NICU.

The insider began by noting that Maltese had adapted to home life after her long stay under the care of medical professionals.

Very pleasant! Watching the Grammy nominee comes as his wife Priyanka Chopra shared a love tribute to her man with 79.6 million followers on Instagram.

On Mother’s Day, Chopra shared the first photo of her newborn after her NICU stay.

The artist posted a photo of her and her husband spending some quality time with their newborn daughter, and a lengthy explanation of their daughter’s long-awaited trip home.

Chopra began her letter by stating that she and her husband were looking back on the recent past.

“This Mother’s Day we can’t help but think about the past few months and the roller coaster we’ve been in, which we know now, and a lot of people have experienced as well,” she said.

The performer then revealed that her infant daughter was allowed to go home with her parents.

After more than 100 days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Each family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith.

Chopra indicated that she and Jonas realized that they were happy to be able to spend time together as a family.

Happy First Father’s Day my love. Watching you with our little girl is my greatest joy.. what a wonderful day to come home… I love you.. here’s more…

“While our few months have been very challenging, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how valuable and perfect each moment is,” she said.

The fashion industry figure made a point to express her gratitude to the medical professionals who looked after Maltee Marie during her time in the NICU.

“We are thrilled that our little girl is finally home, and we just want to thank every doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s Hospital La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, in Los Angeles, who have been so selfless every step of the way,” she added.

A happy couple: Last month, a source told People that the couple is “delighted” to finally bring their baby home after spending more than 100 days in the NICU; Seen in 2021

Chopra went on to express that she and her family are ready to start spending more time together.

Our next class starts now, and our baby is truly a bada**. Let’s get it mm! Mom and Dad love you both.

The actress added, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and my caretakers in my life and beyond.” You make it look so easy. Thank you.’

Chopra made sure to express her love for her husband, who stayed by her side through the entire process.

Chopra shared the first photo of her newborn daughter and revealed that her baby girl spent more than 100 days in the NICU after her birth in a message shared on her Instagram account on Mother’s Day.

Parents are proud: On Mother’s Day, Chopra shared the first photo of her newborn after her NICU stay

The artist posted a photo of her and her husband spending some quality time with their newborn daughter on Sunday, and the former Miss World also wrote a lengthy message to let her followers know about her daughter’s trip home.

Chopra began her letter by stating that she and her husband were looking back on the recent past.

“This Mother’s Day we can’t help but think about the past few months and the roller coaster we’ve been in, which we know now, and a lot of people have experienced as well,” she said.

The former Quantico star then revealed that her infant daughter has been allowed to go home with her parents.

After more than 100 days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Each family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith

After more than 100 days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Each family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith.

Chopra indicated that she and Jonas realized that they were happy to be able to spend time together as a family.

“While our few months have been very challenging, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how valuable and perfect each moment is,” she said.

The fashion industry figure made a point to express her gratitude to the medical professionals who looked after Maltee Marie during her time in the NICU.

“We are thrilled that our little girl is finally home, and we just want to thank every doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s Hospital La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, in Los Angeles, who have been so selfless every step of the way,” she added.