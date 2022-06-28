NieR: Automata Switch rumors appear online before the Nintendo Direct Mini

Special Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Show It airs later today in the UK, and of course, the rumors have already started.

Nacho Requena, a Spanish gaming journalist who accurately predicted the history of the latest Direct along with a focus on the third party, is said to have teased some games that could be on their way to the Nintendo hybrid platform.

one is atlas Character The series and the other believed to be an action RPG from Square Enix, Yoke: automatic:

“I’ve also been told that some Persona games are going to be there, although I don’t know of any

“I’ve also been told that there is going to be another game that has been available for some time on other platforms…it has been available for four years now.”

This message is followed by Same source sharing GIF Directed by Nir Yoko Taro, he mentioned it else The game was released between 2017 and 2018.

PlatinumGames NieR: Automata title first arrived on PlayStation 4 and PC in 2017, followed by an Xbox One release in 2018. The team behind this version has previously mentioned how they will be Open on the switch portAnd, at one point, he told Switch fans of Ask Square Enix If they want to see it happen. a NieR datamine last year He also reportedly hinted at possible Switch plans.

As for Persona, there have been persistent rumors that previous entries in the series will at some point appear on the Nintendo Switch, and more recently Persona 3 PortableAnd the Persona 4 GoldenAnd the Persona 5 Royal The Xbox was announced during its presentation in 2022.

There is another rumor going around Looks like Metroid Prime Remaster is ready for Novemberand will follow with Prime 2 and 3.

Do you think we’ll see NieR: Automata on Switch? What about the Persona series? Leave your thoughts below.