Night Country – Issa Lopez and Barry Jenkins take over

Now it looks like the series might be back, With one of Ali’s old lieutenants at the helm. Delivery time Reports HBO is apparently preparing for a revival, or possible spin-off, of the series – presumably titled Real Detective: Night Country– which will be headed Tigers are not afraid Writer/Director Issa Lopez and moon lightBarry Jenkins.

Details about the series are being kept, though HBO president Carrie Bloys Act Recently hinted that the network might be trying to return to the “dark musings of time, memory, loss, etc. through the lens of investigative work.” Play it. Per Delivery timeAnd the Lopez will write, direct, and produce the show’s pilot, while Jenkins serves as executive producer. (The Oscar winner has been working quite a bit On TV lately. He was nominated for an Emmy for his latest movie Underground railway.)

Lopez has been a well-known novelist and filmmaker in Mexico for years, although she is just beginning to break into the US market with films like 2019 tigers. Considering the impact of career promotion earlier real detective Seasons have been at times for the creators – and how divisive reactions have been to the series across its various eras – It would be interesting to see the reception I received here.

No word yet on any post, if any, Pizzolatto will be with this chain. He recently wrote the script for 2021 film Jake Gyllenhaal comet.