Nina Dobrev reveals injuries resulting from a dirt bike accident

Nina Dobrev, in her first television appearance since her horrific accident last month, shared the horrific details of all the injuries she suffered.

“I was riding dirt bikes for the first time and it didn’t go well. I wouldn’t recommend it guys.” Vampire Diaries The alum said in the above video from the Wednesday edition of the talk. “It’s okay, I learned my lesson, never ride a dirt bike.”

“I was in a hurry, I lost control, I choked on the whiskey, the bike went flying, and fortunately it didn’t fall on me, which the doctor said would have been much worse. But when I landed, I landed on one,” Dobrev said. “My leg is straight and my knee feels like it was cut off.”

Nina Dobrev is on the mend.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty



The result was painful.

“I had knee surgery, got a giant brace and can’t walk on my own yet… I had a broken kneecap as well as an ACL and meniscus repair,” Dobrev said.

She said going to the show was the first time she had left her home in two months.

“Hugs are my life these days,” she said. “It’s just puppies, and watching movies, physical therapy, eating, sleeping or peeing in the house is kind of the schedule.”

Her latest addiction is… Fargoan anthology crime drama that debuted in 2015. The fifth season, which starred Juno Temple, Lamorne Morris, and Jon Hamm, concluded in January.

“I called my agents, and I loved it, and I’m so obsessed with the show, I feel like you should get me on this show,” Dobrev said. “And they’re like this a decade ago, it’s too late.”

In fact, there’s another season of the FX series It has not been ruled outAlthough it is unclear when Dobrev will be healthy enough to return to action. Her movie Reuniona thriller about former high school classmates who uncover a murder, starring Jillian Bell, Jamie Chung, Chace Crawford, Lil Rel Howery, and Billy Magnussen, and will be available digitally on June 28.

