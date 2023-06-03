Nintendo announces its first Switch-Party game without any fanfare

Almost a full calendar year yet The report of his presence was published in Van ByteNintendo announced a sequel to its line of unusual minigames 1-2 switchIt will be launched later this month.

Skyward Sword HD revisits the stumbles that led to Breath of the Wild

Everyone 1-2 switch It’s going to be $29.99 when it releases June 20, and if you feel like you’re moved, the game is pre-ordered at Electronic shop Along with its hidden advertisement. According to the listing, the game can be played with standard Switch Joy-Con controllers (Maybe even those new pastels) or using smart devices, which is new to the sequel.

For a game that is only weeks away from being announced, Everyone 1-2 switch There is currently very little media for any potential pre-orders to get a sense of what to expect. The eShop’s listing is vague enough that it’s unclear what mini-games are actually there. The synopsis states that the mini-games “feature everything from balloons to aliens, and more” but nothing is actually described here. Furthermore, there are no actual screenshots or images of the game on the listing or Nintendo’s YouTube.

If all this is not enough for you, according to the original Van Byte a report, Everyone 1-2 switch It apparently bombed an internal test. Since then, Nintendo has kept the game behind closed doors until it can decide what to do with it. Now, it appears that the company has decided to leave it with no fuss and take whatever money it can make from it.

the original 1-2 switch It didn’t really have any cultural staying power Although concepts such as “HD rumble. Alien was a launch title for Switch in 2017, so a lot of people bought it along with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Just because it was there. But six years and 125.62 million units sold later, gamers have more options. good luck, Everyone 1-2 switch And whoever decides to buy them is hidden.