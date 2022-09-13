Nintendo Direct September 2022: How to watch, get started, and what to expect

We’re now less than an hour away from our last Nintendo Direct presentation. It’s scheduled for today, September 13, at 7AM PT/10AM ET, after it was announced yesterday, after weeks of rumors that we’ll be getting September live.

The September 13th Nintendo Direct will include “nearly 40 minutes” of new information, focusing on games coming to the Nintendo Switch this winter. Nintendo hasn’t announced any specific titles coming to the presentation, despite rumors swirling around both Metroid and Zelda.

Nintendo Direct September 13 start time

Nintendo Direct will go live on September 13th at 7AM PT / 10AM ET in North America. However, UK viewers will have to wait an additional hour, as Nintendo UK announced that the live stream will not be streamed, but rather will be uploaded as video-on-demand to Nintendo UK’s YouTube channel at 4pm GMT as a “sign of respect during the period National mourning” for the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

7:00 AM Pacific Time

9:00 AM CST

10:00 a.m. ET

4:00 PM GMT (due to the delay)

12 a.m. midnight (September 14)

How to watch and what to expect

The September 13th Nintendo Direct will be available for viewing on Nintendo Official Youtube The channel – embedded above – as well as on the company Official Website. Multiple games are rumored to be part of the presentation, including executors of The Legend of Zelda–Wind Waker HD and Twilight Princess HD– Plus a modified version of the original Metroid Prime. Pokemon Scarlett and Violet, due to be released on November 18, should be shown during the event as well. We’re also still waiting for the announcement of the Remaster Switch release of Advance Wars, which was postponed indefinitely earlier this year.