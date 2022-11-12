Nintendo is considering ‘different initiatives’ and ‘further improvements’ for Switch Online

Earlier this week, Nintendo’s latest financial report revealed that Switch Online subscriptions have now “passed” 36 million paid memberships — an increase of nearly four million compared to the previous year.

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa was also asked about the future of the service – explaining how Nintendo is “considering various initiatives” as well as “further improvements to the service’s content” to keep players coming back for more. Here’s the full exchange from Nintendo’s summary of questions and answers:

What kind of initiatives are you considering to increase the number of Nintendo Switch Online members and boost the enthusiasm of existing members?



Furukawa: “As of September 2022, the number of Nintendo Switch Online paid members has exceeded 36 million. While there are some users who choose not to renew their membership once it expires, the number of members is increasing overall, along with more people playing Nintendo Switch and titles that support play. In addition, the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, which we launched last year, represents a progressively increasing percentage of total memberships thanks to the addition of Nintendo 64 partial titles.

“The goal of Nintendo Switch Online as a Service is to help users enjoy playing on the Nintendo Switch for a long time, so we are considering various initiatives, including further improvements to the content of the Service. As we discussed in today’s show, the goal is to continue using a Nintendo Account to keep On long and positive relationships with our customers. In line with this strategy, we consider Nintendo Switch Online as our initiative to encourage our users to continue to enjoy their Nintendo Switch for many years to come.”

Although Nintendo revealed the overall increase in Switch Online subscribers, it did not detail the exact number of Expansion Pack users. The expansion pack tier adds the Nintendo 64 library and Sega Genesis/Mega Drive, as well as additional gaming content.

The latest batch of N64 titles was announced in September – titles like Mario PartyAnd the 64- MasoudAnd the Pokemon Stadiumand until the return of the legendary shooter of Rare Golden eyes 007.