Nintendo Switch Cyber ​​Monday 2022 deals: $30 off Switch OLED, gaming super cheap

Nintendo Switch of the Year Internet Mon The deals are some of the best we’ve seen, whether you’re looking to bring home Nintendo’s massive console for the first time or just want to embody the games Cheap library. On top of Nintendo’s usual holiday package, this year’s deals include some of the lowest prices ever in many Nintendo games The best Switch games Abroad. Are you ready to get to the good stuff? We put many hours of hands-on testing (aka playing a lot of games) to use in order to pick the best Nintendo Switch Cyber ​​Monday deals you can get right now.

A staple every Cyber ​​Monday, this Nintendo Switch bundle comes with the excellent Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and three months of Nintendo Switch Online at no additional charge, for $70. This is a great entry point for first-time Switch buyers. Read our review

A microSD card is a must for any Switch owner, and this popular SanDisk model gets you an extra 128GB of storage (enough for a slew of digital game downloads) for its lowest price yet. If you need more space, this fun Animal Crossing-themed SD card packs 512GB at 50% off. Even the most hardcore Switch gamer will have a hard time filling this game out completely. The popular, officially licensed Switch case features ballistic nylon protection and storage for your Switch and up to 8 games (plus doubles as a display stand). It's near its lowest price yet, and it's a good deal for gamers on the go. PowerA makes some of our favorite affordable game consoles, and right now you can get their popular wired model in a range of fun Nintendo themes for close to the lowest price. A great alternative to Nintendo's expensive Pro Controller, the PowerA Wireless Gamepad is great and features two programmable back buttons for an edge over the competition. It's only a few dollars more than its all-time low. This updated version of our favorite wireless gaming headset delivers immersive sound and seamless compatibility with multiple controllers, and it's at its lowest price ever. Read our review