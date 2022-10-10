Nintendo Switch OLED gets rare price cut before Amazon sale

Tomorrow, retail giant Amazon will kick off its two-day October sale event, but it looks like it started early with some Nintendo Switch OLED price cuts that are definitely worth a mention.

In the United States, Amazon has white, blue, and red Nintendo Switch OLED for only $296.73 (Opens in a new tab) This is an impressive saving of over $50 on RRP. In the UK, the popular console (usually £309.99) is even more so £17 on Amazon, down to £289 (Opens in a new tab). That’s just £5 more than the lowest price ever recorded on Amazon.

And if you’re after the original Nintendo Switch, Amazon UK currently has it Console for only £249.99 (Opens in a new tab) – That’s a whopping £50 RRP, the lowest price on Amazon since January of this year.

It’s worth noting that not only do we rarely see discounts on individual Nintendo consoles, it’s also very rare to see anything more than 5 percent off the savings, so these Switch deals will be hard to beat. We’re not sure if we’ll see anything similar at next week’s Amazon event, but we’ll update Sell ​​Nintendo Switch Amazon (Opens in a new tab) An article with any savings is noteworthy.

