October 10, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Nintendo Switch OLED product shot

Nintendo Switch OLED gets rare price cut before Amazon sale

Len Houle October 10, 2022 1 min read

Tomorrow, retail giant Amazon will kick off its two-day October sale event, but it looks like it started early with some Nintendo Switch OLED price cuts that are definitely worth a mention.

In the United States, Amazon has white, blue, and red Nintendo Switch OLED for only $296.73 (Opens in a new tab) This is an impressive saving of over $50 on RRP. In the UK, the popular console (usually £309.99) is even more so £17 on Amazon, down to £289 (Opens in a new tab). That’s just £5 more than the lowest price ever recorded on Amazon.

