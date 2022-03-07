Nintendo Switch Online app now updated (version 2.0.0), patch notes

March 7, 2022

Len Houle March 7, 2022 1 min read

Posted on March 6, 2022 by Brian(Tweet embed) at MovingAnd the News

Switch Online App Update 2.0.0

Nintendo just released a new update 2.0.0 for Online switch Implementation. It includes a new design, the ability to see which friends are online, and more.

The full patch notes for the Nintendo Switch Online app update 2.0.0 are as follows:

The overall design of the app has been updated.
・You can now see which of your friends is online.
・You can change the settings for the connection status.
・You can view your friend code.
Other minor changes have been implemented.

The Nintendo Switch Online app has been around for a few years now. It allows players to use voice chat while playing online certain titles and access game-specific services such as the option to send custom builds created in Animal Crossing 3DS games to Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Just a few days ago, the Switch Online feature was updated on the Switch itself, allowing users to spend My Nintendo Points on user icons. We have information about it here.

The Nintendo Switch Online app is available on mobile via iOS and Android, and the 2.0.0 update is available on both platforms now.

Is the Nintendo Switch Online app something you checked earlier? Interested in giving a shot of today’s update? Let us know in the comments below.

See also  New patch released for Horizon Forbidden West • Eurogamer.net

