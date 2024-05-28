Nintendo Switch’s mega sale has must-play games starting at $3 — here are 15 deals I’d buy

Memorial Day weekend is over but the deals aren’t over yet. for example, Nintendo Store It’s still offering a range of discounts on some of the best Nintendo Switch games, and it’s not the only retailer offering savings either.

Switch deals on the Nintendo Store start at just $3, but one of the biggest deals right now is Minecraft for $14. This 50% savings marks the 15th anniversary of the always popular game. Other top discounts include Persona 5 Royal is $29 (was $59), Sonic Frontiers for $24 (was $69) and Hogwarts Legacy (Digital Deluxe Edition) for $41 (It was $69). And these are just a few of the deals currently available on the digital storefront over the long weekend.

However, if you prefer a physical game card rather than a digital download, there are also plenty of great Nintendo Switch deals at online retailers including Amazon and Walmart. Below I’m rounding up all of my favorite Nintendo Switch deals available right now, and for even more savings, check out our Memorial Day Sales Hub which is updated with all the discounts still in effect throughout the week. Also check out our Memorial Day Sales live blog for the latest deals.

Best Nintendo Store Offers

The best Nintendo Switch deals now