June 22, 2024

Nintendo won’t confirm the studio behind Mario & Luigi: Brothership, but says “original developers” are involved

June 22, 2024

Nintendo is keeping quiet about the studio developing Mario & Luigi: Brothership.

When the journalist asked him Stephen Totilo Nintendo has not confirmed who was involved, although the original studio behind the series, AlphaDream, closed in 2019.

However, it admitted that “some of the original developers” were involved.

Mario and Luigi: Brotherhood Announcement.Watch on YouTube

“Some of the original developers who worked on the franchise are involved in the development of Mario & Luigi: Brothership,” Nintendo told Totilo (thanks, VGC). “For more information about the developers, please stay tuned for game credits upon release.”

It is still unclear who these “original developers” were, although many former AlphaDream developers joined Nintendo-adjacent teams when the studio closed.

Nintendo unveiled Mario & Luigi: Brothership last week, and confirmed it’s headed to Switch on November 7 this year.

Brothership marks the debut of Nintendo’s long-running action RPG series on Switch, and the first entirely new entry since Mario & Luigi: Paper Jam debuted on 3DS in 2015. The reveal didn’t provide many details, but the game is described as a “sea adventure that unfolds across… Mysterious Islands,” and there is a promise of “evolved animations” for the Mario Bros. when it arrives.

