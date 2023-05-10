Nintendo’s new Zelda Tears of the Kingdom trailer is pretty sad

There are all kinds of demographics that will be next zelda The game, but this new trailer for Kingdom Tears— one that falls somewhere between personal cuteness and a personal attack on me, a 43-year-old man — who has one very specific audience in mind.

Kids, they’ll buy it. Young, young, this is new zelda The game, these guys all pre-ordered the game (or bugged their parents to pre-order it) months ago. But old players? That’s a different story. Older players have jobs. They may have a big house, they may have a family, they may have other things to do than play video games all the time.

Sure, they might have a key, and they got in zelda Sometime – maybe as recently as 2017! — but that was six years ago, and times have changed. In 2017, for example, I was 37 with two kids and working on a video game website. In 2023, I’m… well, bad example, but there’s going to be a lot of people in Nintendo’s bullseye for this game that might not be in this game zelda Because they were the last one.

For them, Nintendo Australia made this trailer, and it sure is something:

Rediscover your sense of adventure with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

There are two ways you can read this trailer. The first is the way its creators and Nintendo clearly intended it, that this guy, who has a boring job and a boring life because he’s a boring middle-aged guy, can still find him some joy in this world. And he can find it by staying up late and playing a video game.

This reading works, especially if you’re the target market! zelda It makes him happy, whether at home or on the bus, and even inspires him to look out the window and appreciate a little bit of the scenery as he drives through it. “There is still good in this world,” he thinks to himself, and it’s all because he bought it The Legend of Zelda: Kingdom’s Tears.

However, there is also something troubling about the whole thing. It’s a shot Beautifulbut like IGN’s Maybe, says Brian Altano below also Good; It starts to make you forget that this is a video game trailer and you think that, maybe, this is just a very sad movie about a very sad guy:

I think both can be true at the same time! More sponsored videos like this please, it’s great to see some real ideas put into one.

Update 9:10 p.m. ET: Kotaku Australia Robbie Ennis He published a Very important updatewhich I paste below:

… A person who worked on the commercial reached out (and requested anonymity) to let us know that the Zelda commercial was inspired by a “Japanese Amazon review of Breath of the Wild.” I did a little digging, and I am sure it is this.

Google Translate isn’t perfect, maybe downgrade the translation a bit, but you can get the gist of it here in English: