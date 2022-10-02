NL East Race: The power of the brave to beat Max Scherzer and the Mets, take the lead

Getty Images



With only four matches left on the schedule – including one final head-to-head battle – brave You took a lead in one match on mets In the hotly contested NL East race. Saturday was the second game of the three-match series between the World Championship winners, as the Braves came against Mets ace Max Scherzer with a 4-2 victory.

Hitting the Force again was the key to the brave. They came back three times in their 5-2 win over Jacob Degrom and the Mets on Friday and this time Dansby Swanson’s shot was pivotal and homer solo Matt Olson to provide some insurance. It’s a common formula for the Braves offense, which leads the NL with 239 homers this season.

Here’s Homer Swanson, who turned the Mets’ 2-1 lead into the Braves’ 3-2 lead:

On the hill, Kyle Wright allowed two runs won in five rounds of action, which was good enough to earn him his 21st MLS win of the season.

The win takes the Braves to 99-59 with the Mets sitting at 98-60. Whoever wins the division will have a goodbye to the NLDS Tour with the second seed NL while the loser will be the first wild card, the fourth seed in the NL and play the fifth seed in a three-game series at home in the wild-card circuit.

Also of great importance: there is no longer a game 163 in the case of relations. There is a break break now, the first is a direct confrontation. And it gets even more appealing here, because with the Braves winning Saturday night, both teams went 9-9 in this series this season. This means whoever wins on Sunday night will carry the tiebreaker.

If the Braves win, they’ll have a two-game lead with three play and keep the tiebreak, so it’s going to be very hard to beat that. On the other hand, a Mets win would create a tie at the top with three to play while the Mets would carry the tiebreak.

After the end of this series, the Mets will play three home matches against the unfortunate Citizens. The brave will hit the road to play so sad Marlins team and You won’t have to deal with the most likely candidate for Cy Young Sandy Alcantara.

All of this means that if both teams take care of business in the final series and sweep, the winner on Sunday night wins the division. How fun is that?