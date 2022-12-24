No. 2 OT transfer Dillon Wade follows Montgomery to Auburn

one of Philip Montgomery Tulsa’s best players join him on the plains. And Auburn couldn’t have been better positioned for that need.

Dillon Wade, who ranks 23rd overall in 247Sports’ Transfer Gate Player Rankings and the No. 2 offensive tackle, has committed to Auburn. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

“I’ve heard that the culture here is really amazing, and I love that,” Wade said. “And also, Auburn-Alabama. Since I was a kid, Auburn has been a school of interest, and as I got older, opportunity came right in the way and I feel like I can make something happen here.”

While Auburn had a connection between Montgomery and Wade to help get things going, it wasn’t an easy win. Wade also received offers from Colorado, USC, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Louisville, Duke, Cal, TCU, Ole Miss, and Mizu. He has been one of the most sought after attacking tackles in the transfer window.

Wade arrived in the class of 2020 as a lower 3-star, and captained in 2020. In 2021, he played in five games. This was the 2022 season where Wade found his footing at offensive tackle and began to blossom.

“Coach Montgomery is an amazing person, he’s a great player, and I really appreciate giving him this opportunity because he gave me the same opportunity after I graduated from high school,” Wade said. “I really didn’t take it for granted because he was one of the first people to make me feel I could play at this level.”

Slightly smaller than a traditional tackle, Wade is listed at 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, but is expected to be a tackle for Auburn.

Wade’s addition to the location room is currently in the middle of a complete – but immediate – rebuild. Josh Colby Smith returned from Auburn in 2022, but Smith did not start a game and played minimally on special teams. Wade can immediately enter the starting position at left or right tackle.

On signing day, Auburn added a JUCO offense to Izavion Miller, but that was it. The addition of Wade is big for Auburn, especially after Alabama transfer Amari Kight committed to UCF on Friday.