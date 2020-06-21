Iron Blade Online

No accidents were described from a pair of balcony fires in central Ottawa on Saturday, Ottawa Fire Providers noted.

Hearth dispatchers obtained several 911 calls reporting black smoke from a constructing in the vicinity of the intersection of Clarence and Dalhousie streets at 5:37 p.m. Firefighters then discovered the balcony of a duplex device at 140 Clarence was on hearth and, following figuring out the constructing was unoccupied, extinguished the flames by 6:04.

A neighbouring unit at 138 Clarence took in some smoke, but was otherwise undamaged.

An Ottawa Fire Products and services investigator was assigned to probe the trigger of the fireplace.

Ottawa Fire Support at the scene of a fire in a duplex at 140 Clarence St. in the ByWard Sector on Saturday. OFS Fireplace Image/Twitter

Later on, in mid-night, 911 callers reported a different balcony on hearth on the seventh floor of an apartment complicated at 234 Rideau St.

The hearth was promptly extinguished by hearth crews and was beneath manage by 9:28 p.m.

Yet again there had been no documented injuries. An investigator would not be essential for this incident, Ottawa Fireplace Products and services reported in a media release.

