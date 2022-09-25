No Man Sky’s 4.0 update will be ‘fully focused’ at Nintendo Switch launch

One of the many titles coming to the Nintendo Switch next month is the ambitious space saga No Man’s Sky.

The game release is in line with the 4.0 update, and if you’re wondering what else might be included, the Switch version appears to be the “hub” of the next game update. Hello Games founder Sean Murray explained this in a series of tweets:

“No Man’s Sky Switch launches on October 7th – and that’s really soon. The Switch is our next big release and marks the moment No Man’s Sky moves to version 4.0. The Switch is a real business for us, and the entire team is fully focused on delivering that tech miracle. mini

2022 has already been one of our busiest years to date with Outlaws, Steam Deck, Sentinels, Switch, Mac OS, Leviathan, Missions + more. The focus of 4.0 is on our Switch version, and it’s an opportunity to introduce a new group of players into our welcoming community. More will follow.”

When the game is launched on the Switch, Nintendo players will be able to experience New endurance update – Adding a whole new level of customization to the game – from cargo ship repair to interactive crew members.

About the one thing Switch players will miss is multiplayer, as the game’s official website mentions how No Man’s Sky Switch Edition will be a single player experience at launch.

Will you be soaring through the sky at No Man’s Sky next month? Leave a comment below.