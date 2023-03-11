“No movie is worth wiping out” – IndieWire

Courtesy Everett Collection

After a long awards season, it’s starting to look like everything is going to fall apart for “everything everywhere at once” at tomorrow night’s Oscars. Most followers of the Oscar race predicted that Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s multiverse epic would take home at least Best Picture, Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh, and Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan. But anything can happen on Oscar night, and one of the film’s directors wants his fans to be prepared for anything.

Daniel Kwan took to his personal Twitter account on Saturday to thank fans for their support of his work over the past year – while also imploring everyone to be kind in case things don’t go their way.

Cowan wrote in a string. “The last thing I ask of any fan of our movie is to be generous and kind tomorrow, especially if we don’t get awards you might have felt we deserved.”

While Kwan and the rest of the Everything Everywhere team were earnestly campaigning for the film, the director made it clear that his pride in his work should not be seen as a mockery of his competition.

He said, “I love all the movies where we’re in for different reasons.” “Most importantly, I’ve grown to love the people behind every movie I’ve gotten to know them this year. I already have everything I could ever want, and there’s no need to get angry on our behalf.”

Kwan also said he hopes to see a variety of films receive awards tomorrow night to ensure the event unfolds as a proper celebration of filmmaking in 2022.

“No film deserves to be swept away, no matter how good it may be,” he said, “and I wholeheartedly applaud my fellow nominees.” “Thank you for coming with me on this wild ride, all of your support means the world to me. Goodbye.

Kwan ended his thread with an outro addressing his critics, jokingly apologizing for making a film that some people didn’t like.

He wrote: “A note to people who hate the movie with their entire being: I’m sorry we ruined cinema for you forever.” “I hope we can make it up to you in the next one.”