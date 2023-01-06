January 6, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay on TIkTok – Rolling Stone

Roxanne Bacchus January 6, 2023 2 min read

Noah Schnapp used TikTok audio for revealing it’s gay. Thursday , Weird things The actor has posted a video of himself lip-synching to a viral sound, sharing his sexuality and his family’s reaction to the news.

When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was “we know,” he wrote onscreen along with a video of himself lip-syncing his viral TikTok: “You know what never was?” This is serious. It has never been so dangerous. Quite frankly, it wouldn’t be that serious.”

In the video caption, Schnapp points out Weird things Will Byers’ character, which he confirmed in an interview earlier this year, is gay. “I think I’m more like Will than I thought,” Schnapp wrote of Will.

Schnapp’s comments section was full of congratulatory messages, including one from TikToker Chris Olsen, who wrote, “Welcome king.” “He said way of acting,” one TikTok user joked in a comment. “I’m very proud of you!” wrote a third commentator.

Earlier Weird thingsHistory, Schnapp refused to reveal his character’s sexuality, saying “I find people reaching out to put a label on him and just want to know, too bad…he’s confused and he’s getting older.” This is what it means to be a child.” previously said diverse.

common

But during the summer, it is confirmed in an interview That Will was grappling with being gay, similar to how he was in his personal life.

“Now that he’s grown up, they’ve made it something very real and obvious,” he said over the summer. “It’s now 100% clear that he’s gay and that he loves Mike. But before, it was a slow arc. I think it’s done beautifully, because it’s so easy to make a character like suddenly become gay.”

See also  The representative of 'Napoleon Dynamite' was 92 - Deadline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

King Charles Didn’t Hug Prince Harry After Diana’s Death: A Memoir

January 5, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Kate Bosworth shares more adorable photos with Justin long after her 40th birthday

January 5, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Jin Shah was ripped off by a woman who obtained a restraining order before sentencing

January 5, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay on TIkTok – Rolling Stone

January 6, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

The Lunar Orbiter in South Korea captures unreal views of Earth

January 6, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

NFL: Bills-Bengals won’t appeal; Playoff scenarios revealed

January 6, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

Microsoft has called the FTC unconstitutional, and regrets the error

January 6, 2023 Len Houle