Nord Stream gas pipeline leaks, EU promises “strong response” to this “vandalism” – 09/27/2022 at 23:34

Due to the war in Ukraine, two Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea linking Russia to Germany suffered spectacular leaks caused by underwater explosions, with the EU pledging “the strongest possible response” to the sabotage. “.

Three large leaks identified since Monday off the Danish island of Bornholm, between southern Sweden and Poland, showed bubbles ranging from 200 meters to one kilometer in diameter on the surface, the Danish military announced on Tuesday, supporting images.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline experienced a sharp drop in pressure on Monday, followed a few hours later by Nord Stream 1, which runs through the Baltic.

European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen wrote on Twitter on Tuesday evening that she had “discussed the Nord Stream act of sabotage” with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

“It is crucial to investigate the incidents and shed full light on the events (…) Deliberate disruption of Europe’s active energy infrastructure is unacceptable and will lead to the strongest possible response,” said Ms van der Leyen.

Earlier, the Danish Prime Minister announced that “the authorities are clearly of the opinion that these were deliberate actions. We are not talking about an accident.”

“There have been explosions, it’s all about vandalism,” Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson resigned after a lost election on September 11, in charge of current affairs.

Like Denmark, Sweden does not see this as an act of aggression against it, as the incidents took place outside territorial waters and in exclusive economic zones.

According to Copenhagen, the leaks are expected to last “at least a week” until all the gas has escaped from the two structures.

The Swedish Seismological Agency recorded two underwater explosions, “probably due to explosions”, before the incident, as did its Norwegian and Danish equivalents.

Map of the area where gas leaks were detected along the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines (AFP / )

The subject of geopolitical arm-wrestling in recent months, two pipelines operated by a consortium that depends on Russian giant Gazprom are out of action as a result of the war in Ukraine. But both were full of gas.

With many eyes turned, the Kremlin said it was “very concerned” that the “no” hypothesis, including sabotage, should be ruled out.

In Kyiv, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaïlo Podoliak condemned Moscow’s “planned terrorist attack” without providing evidence.

The Polish prime minister also suggested Russian intervention. “We clearly see that this is an act of sabotage, which will mark the next stage in the escalation of the situation in Ukraine,” said Mateusz Morawiecki, who opened a gas pipeline connecting Norway to Poland on Tuesday.

“We are not ruling out any situation, but we are not going to speculate about motives or actors,” Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde explained.

“We don’t have any information yet on who is responsible,” Frederickson said.

On the US side, Washington refused to “endorse” a subversive act.

A spokesperson for the pipeline operator, Nord Stream Consortium, admitted that “it is not unusual for three pipelines to experience difficulties at the same time on the same day”.

Denmark sent two warships with helicopters to the scene, and put its energy infrastructure on orange alert, the second-highest alert level.

After the incidents of the past 24 hours, “gas pipeline leaks are very rare, so we see reason to increase the level of awareness,” explained Danish Energy Agency director Kristofer Potsau.

Nord Stream 2, due for completion in 2021, is intended to double Germany’s ability to import Russian gas. Its mission was suspended in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

As for Nord Stream 1, Gazprom gradually reduced the amount of gas delivered until the pipeline was completely shut down at the end of August, blaming Western sanctions for delaying needed repairs to the facility.

Navigation within a five-nautical-mile (about nine-kilometer) radius around the three spills is prohibited, as are overflights within a one-kilometer radius of them.

According to Danish authorities, these incidents have no consequences for the safety or health of local residents.

Although unflared natural gas has a powerful greenhouse effect, the direct environmental impact should also be minimal.