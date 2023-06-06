Norma Hunt, the wife of the founder of the Kansas City Chiefs, has died at the age of 85

Switch caption Charlie Riddell/AP Charlie Riddell/AP

Norma Hunt, wife of late Kansas City Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt and the only woman to attend every Super Bowl, has died. The team announced Sunday.

team f said the National Football League She was 85 years old. The cause of death was not mentioned.

Kind, generous, and unfailingly positive, my mom was one of a kind. Hunt’s family said in a statement. “Her joy and zest for life was contagious. She loved caring for others, and always had an encouraging word. She was a loyal friend, an accomplished host and had the rare ability to make everyone she met feel appreciated and at ease.”

“My mother was steadfastly devoted to her family and deeply passionate about her family’s sports teams,” the statement added. “She was by our father Lamar’s side every step of the way — from the merger of the AFL and NFL to form Major League Soccer, World Series Tennis, the North American Soccer League, and their founding investment in the Chicago Bulls. She was the only person we knew who rivaled his love of sports, and he found The two are such a pleasure together, both at home and in stands all over the world.”

Lamar Hunt passed away in 2006.

In February, Norma Hunt was able to attend the 57th Super Bowl and watch the Chiefs take home the win for the third time in franchise history. In May, team announce He is scheduled to visit the White House on Monday.

Moderators Chairman Patrick Mahomes said, “Ms. Norma was the best. Happy to be a part of such a special organization that I helped build. She will be missed! Prayers to the entire Hunt family.”

“The entire NFL family is deeply saddened by the passing of Norma Hunt, who has been a huge presence in the NFL for the past seven decades,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell He said.

He added, “I have been fortunate to know Norma for nearly 40 years, and have always been amazed at her warmth and grace, her partnership with Lamar, and her pride in her family.” Norma’s sense of family extended to the Chiefs organization, which she adored so much.