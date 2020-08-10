LAKEWOOD, COLO. – Pure Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc., has named David C. Rooney to its board of directors.

Rooney will provide an first expression expiring at the company’s 2023 annual meeting of stockholders. He most not long ago retired as an audit spouse at Deloitte & Touche LLP. He was also appointed to provide as chair of the board’s Audit Committee.

For the duration of his time at Deloitte, Rooney served as companion-in-charge, as Colorado apply chief for services to the consumer and industrial items industries, and as an advisory lover, advising community and private companies on crucial company problems. He has extensive practical experience in the regions of accounting and finance, danger evaluation, inner controls, company governance, mergers and acquisitions, and community choices.

“Our announcement of David’s election to our board demonstrates our effective succession organizing and ensures that we will preserve the complete array of skills and working experience necessary to give strong board management and oversight,” explained Kemper Isely, Natural Grocers’ co-president and chairman. “His sizeable economical and auditing practical experience will be very valuable to our board. I want to thank Michael Campbell for his management and exemplary company to the board. It has been a privilege to serve with him more than the past eight a long time.”