October 10, 2022

North Korea says it has conducted ‘tactical nuclear’ exercises for the first time in five years

October 10, 2022

The regime has launched seven ballistic missiles in the past two weeks. One of these missiles flew over Japan for the first time since 2017.

North Korea said on Monday, October 10, that it had simulated the attacks “Tactical Atom” Last two weeks. These firings are sponsored by the North Korean regime, personally overseen by Kim Jong-un. “Military Threat” America and its allies.

Seven ballistic missile launches have been carried out in the last two weeks. One of these missiles flew over Japan for the first time since 2017. The international community expects North Korea to soon conduct its first nuclear test in five years.

The purpose of these scenes “Verify and evaluate the country’s nuclear deterrence and counter-attack capability”, according to the official KCNA agency. The North Korean military was specifically simulated “Loading Tactical Nuclear Weapons” In a missile launched from a silo located under an artificial lake in the northwest of the country.

In response to this growing threat, the US, South Korea and Japan have recently conducted extensive naval and air exercises, including the deployment of a US aircraft carrier around the Korean Peninsula. USS Ronald Reagan. But North Korea sees these maneuvers as dress rehearsals for an invasion of its territory.

