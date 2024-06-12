Not all of Hamas’s ceasefire demands are “achievable,” says Antony Blinken

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced that the US will work with other mediators to reach a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, traveling to Qatar on Wednesday June 12. Hamas responded the day before to a cease-fire plan announced by Joe Biden on May 31. Among the Islamic group’s demands, “Some changes are achievable, others are impossible”Anthony Blinken officiated. “I think this gap can be bridged, he added. That doesn’t mean it will come to pass, because ultimately it’s up to Hamas to decide. Follow our live stream.

Northern Israel targeted by Hezbollah fire. At least 160 rockets fired from Lebanon targeted the northern part of the Jewish state on Wednesday, causing no casualties, the Israeli military said. Hezbollah confirmed that the attacks were aimed at avenging the death of one of its senior military commanders, Taleb Sami Abdullah, in an Israeli offensive in southern Lebanon. The Israeli military confirmed that A “Air Raid” Against the latter, “One of Hezbollah’s most important commanders in southern Lebanon.”

UN accuses Israel and Hamas of war crimes In a statement released on Wednesday, the UN investigative panel asserts that Israel and seven “Palestinian Armed Groups”, including Hamas, have committed war crimes since October 7. She specifically writes that Israeli authorities “responsibility” of “Crimes against humanity include extermination, murder, gender-based harassment, forced displacement, torture and inhuman and cruel treatment of Palestinian men and boys”.

Tel Aviv condemns “systematic discrimination” against it. UN “All his actions have proven once again that they serve an anti-Israel political agenda.”Israel’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Meirao Shahar, slammed him.

New bombings in Gaza. Israeli airstrikes continued early Wednesday targeting various parts of the Gaza Strip, after deadly bombings the previous day in the center of the territory, which the Israeli military claimed. “An operation completed” in eastern Deir al-Balah and eastern al-Baurij.