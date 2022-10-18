Not just a big fish, but probably the biggest bony fish ever

It was easy for scientists to have doubts when they were told that the carcass of a giant fish was found floating off the coast of Faial Island in the Portuguese Azores archipelago in the mid-Atlantic in December 2021. People tend to exaggerate when it comes to the size of the fish after all. However, their doubts faded the moment they set their eyes on the fish. It was the largest bony fish they had ever seen. In fact, it was probably the biggest thing anyone had ever seen.

Weighing in at over 6,000 pounds, the massive southern sunfish, roughly the same weight as a Chevrolet Suburban, is over 10 feet in length. Scientists say the fish, a type of mola, was the heaviest bony fish ever recorded.

More than 90 percent of fish have skeletons and thus fall into the bony fish category. This distinguishes them from sharks, rays, and some fish that have cartilaginous skeletons. Although no bony fish ever came close to the size of a whale shark, the largest cartilaginous fish, the size of the Azores sunfish is impressive.

“It’s very rare to find a big fish these days due to overfishing and habitat degradation,” said Corey Evans, a fish ecologist at Rice University who was not involved in the discovery of the SUV-sized sunfish.