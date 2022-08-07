Notes on Islamic Jihad cease-fire agreement with Israel

Find all our live #GAZA here

: Under these conditions, Egypt is calling for the ceasefire to come into effect from Sunday at 8:30pm (GMT), an Egyptian security source quoted by AFP said. “Egypt calls on all parties for ceasefire as of 11:30pm local time on Sunday” in the Gaza Strip, the official said on condition of anonymity.

: We’ve talked about this before: The Palestinian armed group Islamic Jihad announced it had accepted a cease-fire deal with Israel, drawn up by Egypt, which was brokered. Earlier, an Egyptian source said Israel had also agreed to a ceasefire in principle. However, at this time, no indication has been given as to the terms of this ceasefire or the date it will come into effect.

: In this ceasefire agreement, Egypt, acting as a mediator between Israel and Islamic Jihad, undertakes “Work for the release of two prisoners“These two prisoners are Khaled Awawdeh and Bassem Sadi. The man arrested on Monday in the occupied West Bank is the leader of Islamic Jihad in the occupied Palestinian territory, who started the current outbreak of violence,” AFP explains.

: Earlier in the day, the Egyptian mediator, through the voice of an anonymous security source, confirmed that he had secured Israel’s agreement with Islamic Jihad, but said he was waiting for a response from the Palestinian armed group. The powerful Islamic Jihad established in Palestine’s Gaza Strip was then simply confirmed “Continued negotiations at the highest level for a ceasefire”.

: #ISRAEL A step towards declaring a ceasefire after three days of violence between the Israeli army and Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip. “Some time ago, a formula was discovered for the Egyptian announcement of a cease-fire agreement that included Egypt’s commitment to the release of two prisoners.” Mohammed al-Hindi, head of Islamic Jihad’s political wing, said in a statement.

• According to the prefecture, the fire is spreading in Woreppe, Isere, where three villages are being evacuated. In Brittany, at Morbihan, the fire started again during the day.

Despite reports of a possible cease-fire, the Palestinian movement's health ministry confirmed that four children had been killed in Israeli strikes by Hamas, bringing the number of violence in recent days to 41, according to the source. A statement was denied by Hebrew state officials.

• The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is concerned. Today she judged “Extremely Dangerous” Information from Zaporizhia Central (Ukraine), the day after the strikes near the reactor. What concerns the international system? What do we really know about potential nuclear hazards? And the weight of this plant in conflict? We are We will answer these questions in this article.

Météo France warns that a new episode of heatwave is “possible” in many parts of France in the coming days. Here’s what to expect next week in France.

: The Health Ministry of the ruling Hamas movement in Gaza announces that five Palestinians have been killed in fresh Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip. In total, 36 Palestinians have been killed since Israeli military operations against the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad began on Friday. According to the same source, in the Palestinian enclave.

: An anonymous source within the Egyptian security services says that Israel has accepted a ceasefire offered by Egypt in the Gaza Strip, where the Jewish state has been conducting airstrikes for several days. The deal is yet to be confirmed by official sources.

• Authorities announced that four ships loaded with grain had left the Black Sea from the Ukrainian ports of Odessa and Chornomorsk. They are on board “Approximately 170,000 tonnes of agricultural-related products”.

• One person was killed Collision between train and vehicle At a level crossing in Jien, Loiret, according to firefighters. SNCF told franceinfo that there were no injuries on the train.

• Consequences of a massive fire at an oil depot in Cuba So far one person has died and 121 have been injured. About 1,900 people have been evacuated from the disaster area and 17 are missing.

: Israeli Prime Minister Yair Labit has assured that military operations in the Gaza Strip will continue “as long as needed”. Army is preparing for this “a week” Attacks in an area of ​​2.3 million people.

: The Israeli military says it has arrested forty members of Islamic Jihad during operations in the West Bank. She also says that there is “neutralized” Leaders of the organization and killed many militants in the Gaza Strip.

: Islamic Jihad announced that it had fired rockets at Jerusalem this morning. It was the first time the old city had been shelled since the start of the days-long armed conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Armed Forces.

• Twenty fires that affected Morbihan yesterday were brought under control overnight. Declared the politics of the department. “Morbihan’s firefighters will gradually lower their device.”

• One person has died in a deadly fire at an oil storage facility in Cuba, according to a new report from authorities. 121 injured and 17 missing.

• Five cargo ships will depart today from the Ukrainian ports of Chernomorsk and Odesa for continued grain exports. In total, these ships carry more than 161,000 tons of corn and food products to Turkey, China and Italy.