December 31, 2022

Notre Dame leads South Carolina in the highest-scoring Gator Bowl

Joy Love December 31, 2022

JACKSONVILLE, FL – Tyler Buchner Accounting for five touchdowns to help offset two interceptions that were returned for TDs, No. 21 Notre Dame beat No. 19 South Carolina 45-38 in the wild TaxSlayer Bowl on Friday.

The highest scoring game in Gator Bowl history was filled with big plays and memorable moments. But Buechner delivered the final blow when he found a tight finish Mitchell Evans Wide Open for a 16-yard touchdown on a third-and-7 play with 1:38 remaining.

“The game we played was great. We won it, and I couldn’t be happier,” Buechner said. “But for me, personally, I didn’t play as well as I wanted to play. I think I caught a couple of extra touchdowns that they didn’t want me to count. That’s not the standard I hold to.” ”

Buchner, who then restored the work Drew Bean Entering the transfer gate after the end of the regular season, they threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 61 yards and two scores.

But his three objections almost got the better of her.

O’Donnell Fortune One of them returned 100 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter and DQ Smith He returned another 47 yards for a score in the first. But Buckner rallied back from both mistakes to get his first win in three career starts.

“He’s special,” Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said.

Notre Dame (9-4) overcame a 14-point deficit and won despite South Carolina scoring both innings and on special teams. Punter Kai Kroger hooked up with the long snapper Hunter Rogers For one of the strangest TDs in bowl lore.

See also  Aaron Judge, Yankees Settle Deal for 2022

Spencer Rattler Completed 29 of 44 passes for 246 yards for the Gamecocks (8-5), with an interception and two touchdowns to Xavier Leggett.

South Carolina was missing a number of key starts, including running backs Marshawn LloydVersatile narrow end Jaheim Belltight end Austin Stognerdefensive line Zack Pickenssafety Devonie ReedCornbucks Cam Smith And the Darius Rush and receivers Josh Fan And the Galen Brooks.

“For us to put so many players down and for these guys to play their butts like they did and just leave it all as they did, I’m really proud to be their coach,” Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer said. ‘In that locker room, there’s a group of guys who just let it all out there.’

Notre Dame played no All-American tight end Michael MeyerEminent Rusher Isaiah FoskyBack corner Cam Hart And a defensive line Jason Ademilola.

“That’s what real life is about: the ability to respond to situations,” Freeman said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

