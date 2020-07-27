Iron Blade Online

Nottinghamshire Police called after 'incident' at Top Valley Tesco supermarket

Nottinghamshire Police called after ‘incident’ at Top Valley Tesco supermarket

Police officers are looking into an incident that happened at a supermarket in Nottingham.

The incident is believed to have happened on Friday night (July 24) at the Tesco Extra supermarket in Top Valley.

A report was put in to Nottinghamshire Police and Tesco are working alongside officers as part of their enquiries.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We’re aware of an incident that took place in our Top Valley store and are assisting the police with their enquiry.”

Nottinghamshire Police have been approached for comment.

