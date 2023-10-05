Numbers for Wednesday, October 4, 2023

(NEXSTAR) – Get your tickets: The winning numbers for Powerball’s estimated $1.2 billion jackpot have been drawn.

The winning numbers drawn on Wednesday, October 4 were: 63, 9, 35, 64, 54 and the red Powerball is 1. The power of play is 2X.

The jackpot rose to an estimated $1.2 billion, with a cash value of $551.7 million, after no ticket matched all the winning numbers drawn on Monday, although several players took home second-tier prizes.

At this size, it is the third-largest jackpot in Powerball history, behind… $2.04 billion The jackpot was won last November in California, and the $1.586 billion jackpot was split between three tickets (California, Florida and Tennessee) in 2016.

If the jackpot in this drawing is won, it will be the seventh-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history, surpassing… Powerball jackpot of $1.08 billion Won a ticket sold in California in July – Which has not yet been claimed.

The largest lottery jackpots in the United States are:

$2.04 billion (Powerball): November 7, 2022; California $1.602 billion (Mega Millions): August 15, 2023; Florida $1.586 billion (Powerball): January 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee $1.537 billion (Mega Millions): October 23, 2018; South Carolina $1.348 billion (Mega Millions): January 13, 2023; who $1.337 billion (Mega Millions): July 29, 2022; illinois $1.2 billion (Powerball estimate): October 4, 2023 $1.08 billion (Powerball): July 19, 2023; California $1.05 billion (Mega Millions): January 22, 2021; Michigan $768.4 million (Powerball): March 27, 2019; wisconsin

It can also become The largest Powerball jackpot ever won in almost any state. In all but three worlds – California, Florida and Tennessee – the largest jackpot ever won is worth less than $1 billion.

The prize has become so huge since there have been 33 consecutive drawings since someone matched the five white balls and the Powerball ball with Win the jackpotwhich last happened on July 19.

This losing streak reflects amazingly The odds of winning are long Jackpot of 1 in 292.2 million.

Jackpot winners have two options for receiving their prize: an annual payout of gradually increasing payouts over 29 years or as a lump sum. Payments can It also varies depending on the state.

If you are lucky enough to beat the odds and win, you may want to think twice before taking the lump sum, despite it being the most popular option among winners.

Powerball tickets are priced at $2 each and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 PM ET. You have a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the Powerball jackpot and a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning any Powerball prize.

