Nvidia, Google, Audio Reports Concern Over Xbox’s Activision Acquisition

Google and Nvidia have reportedly joined Sony in raising the FTC’s concerns about Microsoft’s planned $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, According to a Bloomberg report.

The two companies reportedly assert that by acquiring Activision Blizzard, Microsoft will gain an unfair advantage in the cloud, subscription, and mobile gaming markets. However, one source told Bloomberg that at least Nvidia isn’t explicitly opposed to the acquisition, though it has emphasized the importance of equal access to game titles.

The report does not detail other specific concerns for either company. Microsoft is currently a strong competitor in cloud gaming alongside Nvidia with GeForce Now, with Google’s Stadia folding last year. Despite this, Microsoft’s presence in mobile gaming is remarkably slim.

In fact, Xbox chief Phil Spencer previously referred to Activision Blizzard’s King mobile division as a cornerstone of the intended acquisition, and filings associated with the deal revealed just that. Microsoft wants to use King To create a new Xbox Mobile Console.

Nvidia and Google join Sony as major companies making cases to the governing bodies on the acquisition, though judging by the tone, the latter two are coming off a bit softer on the issue. Last year, the Federal Trade Commission announced that it would sue to block Microsoft’s takeover bid over concerns that the deal would hurt competition from rival console makers through exclusivity. The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has raised similar concerns.

Over the past several months, Microsoft has repeatedly tried to address such concerns, including by offering a deal to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for up to ten years, and a similar promise to bring the series to Nintendo consoles.

While it’s unclear exactly how Nvidia or Google’s involvement will proceed, the two companies will likely be called to testify before the FTC when the lawsuit goes to trial, which Bloomberg reports is scheduled for August of this year.

