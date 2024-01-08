NVIDIA launches GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series at $999 RTX 4080S, $799 RTX 4070 TiS, and $599 RTX 4070S

NVIDIA officially launches the new SUPER series

Three new GeForce desktop cards.

NVIDIA Founders Edition cards for some of the latest GPUs were sent to reviewers. The RTX 4070 SUPER and 4080 SUPER are among these models scheduled to receive this reference edition.

In terms of pricing,… RTX 4080 Super It is scheduled to be priced $999 It is $200 less than the launch price of the non-SUPER version, the RTX 4080. NVIDIA appears to confirm previous speculation that the RTX 4080S and 4070TiS will replace the current models in their product lineup. The updated chart no longer includes references to these specific SKUs.

the RTX 4070 Ti Super It is set to replace the non-SUPER RTX 4070 Ti at a price point oAnd $799. At the same time, RTX 4070 Super It is expected to be priced $599 In retail, While it has been officially confirmed that the current non-SUPER model has a revised MSRP of $599.

GeForce RTX 40 SUPER pricing, source: NVIDIA

As we've seen before, NVIDIA is focusing on shader performance, ray tracing, and tensor kernels rather than the core CUDA specifications. However, the NVIDIA RTX 4080 SUPER is the advantage 10240 CUDA cores, and 16GB GDDR6X memory Memory (23 Gbps) and TGP (Total Graphics Power). 320 watts. But NVIDIA claims that this model will actually only require approx 246 watts when gaming and 15 watts when idle. NVIDIA's marketing claims this card offers “4K Full RT Gaming and Super-Fast Gen AI” but it also offers twice the performance of the RTX 3080Ti (more on that in the paragraph below). The RTX 4080 SUPER will be launched on January 31.

the RTX 4070 Ti Super It is to stand out 8448 codes cores and 16 GB GDDR6X memory. While it comes with a TGP of 285W, the average gaming power is estimated at 226 watts And 12 watts when the card is idle. The memory upgrade is undoubtedly the most notable feature of this SKU. NVIDIA claims that the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER will deliver “2.5x the performance of the RTX 3070 Ti,” but one should not be fooled, as this data indicates support for DLSS Frame Generation in some titles. Officially, the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER will be launched January 24.

RTX 40 SUPER specifications, source: NVIDIA

the RTX 4070 Super, which represents the most significant improvement in the series, is expected to achieve a 20% increase in cores compared to its non-SUPER counterpart. CUDA core specifications have now been increased to 7680 core. Contrary to some rumours, this feature of the model has been confirmed 36MB of L2 cacheAnd not 48 MB as some expected. This is consistent with the L2 cache size of the non-SUPER variable. On average, you are expected to consume this card 200 watts while gaming Sessions and 11W when in idle state. NVIDIA confirms that the RTX 4070 SUPER will outperform the RTX 3090. The official launch date for this model is scheduled for January 17.

Another thing, the design of the RTX 40 SUPER Founders Edition is actually black.

