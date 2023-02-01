NYT Crossword Answers: Platte River People

jump to: difficult evidence | today’s subject

Wed puzzle – Congratulations to Dan Cabrera, designer of the Wednesday puzzle, on his third appearance in the New York Times Crossword. Mr. Cabrera’s last mystery was a veritable whirlpool of Thursday A challenge that requires analysts to plot their answers on a grid… literally. Today’s riddle, while not entirely puzzling, is certainly fun: it features a visual representation of a theme that brought to mind this xkcd cartoon (Spoiler thread in the link).

I’ll say more on this topic below, but first, let’s get into some of the more rigorous guides in This Wednesday’s Web.

difficult evidence

21a. We’ve seen evidence similar to “Did you find diesel in street racers?” for VIN once before, but it’s funny the second time around. (For those who don’t get the joke: Actor VIN Diesel is best known for his role in the “Fast & Furious” movies, where he races the streets.)

34a. You learned from the crossword puzzle that the “adult stage of insects” is IMAGO.

52a. “The site of the terrible fall?” is EDEN – specifically, a file man error.