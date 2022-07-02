NYTimes crossword clue: ‘A few pieces in a bucket’

Saturday puzzle – This network is a great achievement. It’s Evan Kalish’s first Saturday puzzle, and he’s now starting the cycle as a creator of at least one daily puzzle for all seven days of the week, as well as various puzzles (A Crosswords without vowelsif you are interested in trng smthng nw).

This network gives the solution a good mental workout. I especially like the superficial throwing of x and k at weird words throughout, excellent trivia and the many beginnings and rarities.

Tricky clues

This network contains a lot of trivia that will please the specialist, I hope – the scream in the poster for the movie “Home Alone”, TRIX RABBIT and its “floppy ears”, NETFLIX SPECIAL by Hannah Gadsby. I found some of the smallest entries in this puzzle are head scan tools. Port Messages made me think about shipping merchandise, not data via a USB port; On “taking charge”, I wrote “led” instead of FEE; “Lagunitas“It is a brand new to me and to crossword puzzle, which makes IPA beer.