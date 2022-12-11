Obviously, the winner of Season 22 may be...

This time last year, it would have been easy to predict a winner the sound Spring was supposed to come after winter. But Season 22 proved to be another animal entirely.

Jaws went down on Tuesday, when the brilliant but not exceptional team of Blake Shelton Bryce Leatherwood and Brayden Lape were eliminated from the Final Five, and the obviously more skilled Team John Legend Kim Cruz and Parijita Bastola were eliminated along with Gwen Stefani’s remaining team member, The Force. strobe. Justin Aaron. Price and Brayden didn’t have to sing for a Wildcard Instant Save with Team Legend opponent Omar Jose Cardona. (Read the full summary here.)

More from TVLine

The-voice-Season 22 The body of the winning prediction

What does that tell us? For barely the first time, voting tends to go to the coach with the most followers and not necessarily the contestant with the best vote. But this is still the case a guarantee A victory for either Price, who also has country fans in his corner, or Brayden, who would have looked right at home. Riverdale. So who then?

Not Camila Cabello’s Morgan Miles, unfortunately. As amazing as she is, her junior coach doesn’t seem to be able to muster much voting power. (If she could, Devex would have finished 10th) Having just had to sing for Save, Omar is unlikely to take home the title. This makes us a frontrunner… body.

The 29-year-old alternative rocker has everything going for him, too. 1. He’s on Team Blake, as valuable an asset as talent. 2. He’s cuddly like an overprotective puppy. 3. The guy’s got chops to spare. His semi-final cover of Halsey’s “Without Me” wasn’t his best, but he usually performs at the high level of his Fan Week show (which you can rewatch below).

So there it is – the body is optional to win. I wouldn’t be angry even if he did. Vote in the polls below for the contestants you think should emerge victorious, then back up your votes in the comments.

Story continues

The best TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us Twitter And the Facebook And the the news

Click here to read the full article.