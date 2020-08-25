Ocean Mist announces new executives | 2020-08-25

CASTROVILLE, CALIF. – Ocean Mist Farms (OMF) has named Chris Drew as the company’s new chief operations officer and Gladys Valenzuela-Corzo as vice president of human assets.

In Drew’s new part he will oversee both of those production and harvesting. Drew has been with OMF for 16 decades. Just before assuming the job of COO, he was the vice president of operations.

Drew is an alum of California Polytechnic College – San Luis Obispo, where he serves as chairman of the Horticulture and Crop Science Advisory Council.

“Chris’s depth of understanding for all sides of our procedure tends to make him all set for his expanded role as our new chief operations officer,” claimed Joe Pezzini, chief government officer of Ocean Mist Farms.

In her new part, Valenzuela-Corzo will participate in an expanded role in strategic setting up. Valenzuela-Corzo joined OMF in May well 2015 as director of human resources. She has an in depth HR history, with 17 a long time of progressive human resources leadership working experience in ag and the publishing/media industry.

“Gladys’s passion for human resources and wide skills are the right mix for her promotion as vice president of human resources,” stated Pezzini.