October 11, 2022 Russia and Ukraine news

The destruction of armored vehicles and tanks of Russian forces outside the city of Lyman in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, on October 5. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Moscow is running out of military weapons and avoiding “desperation on many levels within Russian society,” according to the head of the UK’s largest spy agency.

“We think Russia is running out of ammunition, and it certainly lacks friends,” said Jeremy Fleming, Director of Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), On BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

We have seen, due to the announcement of the mobilization, that it is understaffed. So I think the answer to that is pretty straightforward. On Tuesday, Fleming said that the leaders of Russia and Russia are concerned about the state of their military machine.

When asked if the Kremlin was desperate amid President Vladimir Putin’s faltering military campaign in Ukraine, Fleming added: “We can see this desperation on many levels within Russian society and within the Russian military machine.”

Fleming’s comments came after Russia Unleashed a wave of fatal blows Via Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities on Monday, damaging critical infrastructure and killing At least 19 people.

“Russia, as we saw in yesterday’s horrific attacks, still has a very capable military machine. It can launch weapons, it has deep and deep stock and experience. However, it is very extensively extended in Ukraine,” Fleming said.

The violent strikes come on the heels of Putin’s announcement of an immediate military escalation in September, which he threatened to do nuclear revenge.

“I think any talk of nuclear weapons is very dangerous and we have to be very careful about how we talk about it,” Fleming said when asked about Putin’s nuclear threats.

GCHQ Director Jeremy Fleming speaks at Watergate House in London, England, on February 14, 2019. (Hannah McKay/Reuters)

“I hope we see indications if they start going down this path. But let’s be really clear about that, if they think about it, it would be a disaster in the way a lot of people have been talking about.”

In a speech later Tuesday, Fleming will also say that Russians are increasingly calculating the cost of invading Ukraine and seeing “how bad ‘Putin’ is in evaluating the situation.”

“With little effective internal challenge, his decision-making has proven flawed. It is a high-risk strategy that leads to strategic errors of judgment. Their gains are slipping,” Fleming said in a speech at the Royal United Services Institute’s (RUSI) annual security lecture in London.

The costs to Russia in terms of personnel and equipment are staggering. We know – and the Russian leaders on the ground know – that their supplies and ammunition are running out. Russian forces are exhausted.”

The chief intelligence officer will also say that ordinary Russians “Escape from conscription. ”

They know that their access to modern technologies and external influences will be greatly restricted. And they sense the terrible human cost of his chosen war.