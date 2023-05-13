Officials said a postal worker was robbed by a gunman in Orange County

A postal worker in Orange County was robbed by a gunman Friday afternoon, officials said. Deputies responded to an armed robbery around 1:30pm in the 2100 building of the Allegheny Courthouse in Pine Hills. This robbery occurred after another postal worker was robbed in Melbourne. “Investigators quickly learned that the circumstances of the Orlando robbery were similar to those in Melbourne,” said Rick Johnson of the US Postal Inspection Service. “The postal carrier, fearing for his life, handed the arrow key to the thief,” Johnson said. The suspects’ vehicle was described as a gray Nissan Altima. According to Johnson, for the Orlando robbery, the postal carrier was able to provide investigators with the license plate of the suspect’s car. “With this information passed to local law enforcement, we were able to impound the vehicle in Fort Pierce, Florida,” Johnson said. Johnson says the suspects appear to be involved in the Melbourne and Orlando robberies. “The information we received from carriers at the scene, of the thefts described two or three people,” Johnson said. “We believe the same individuals were involved in both thefts.” Investigators said they are working with the US Postal Inspection Service to investigate. Armed Robbery in Brevard County Another armed robbery of a mail carrier was reported in Brevard County, according to the county sheriff’s office. It happened in the Suntree/Viera area off Wickham Road around 12:13 p.m. Deputies say the worker was robbed at gunpoint and was He took his keys. The suspect was wearing a mask and driving a gray Nissan Altima. According to Johnson, postal workers who were robbed in Orlando and Melbourne were unharmed. Headlines: Florida Officers Remove Alligator Seen Near Publix Missing Pregnant Florida Teen Found Dead

A postal worker in Orange County was robbed by a gunman Friday afternoon, officials said.

Deputies responded to an armed robbery around 1:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of the Allegheny Courthouse in Pine Hills.

This theft occurred after another postal worker was robbed in Melbourne.

“Investigators quickly learned that the circumstances of the Orlando robbery were similar to those in Melbourne,” said Rick Johnson of the US Postal Inspection Service.

“The postal carrier, fearing for his life, handed the arrow key to the thief,” Johnson said.

The suspects’ vehicle was described as a gray Nissan Altima.

According to Johnson, for the Orlando robbery, the postal carrier was able to provide investigators with the license plate of the suspect’s car.

“With this information passed to local law enforcement, we were able to impound the vehicle in Fort Pierce, Florida,” Johnson said.

Johnson says it appears the suspects were involved in the Melbourne and Orlando robberies.

“The information we received from carriers at the scene, of the thefts described two or three people,” Johnson said. “We believe the same individuals were involved in both thefts.”

Investigators said they are working with the US Postal Inspection Service to investigate.

Armed robbery in Brevard County

Another armed robbery of a letter carrier has been reported in Brevard County, according to the county sheriff’s office.

It happened in the Suntree/Viera area off Wickham Road around 12:13pm

Representatives say the worker was robbed at gunpoint and his keys were taken. The suspect was wearing a mask and driving a gray Nissan Altima.

According to Johnson, postal workers who were robbed in Orlando and Melbourne were unharmed.

