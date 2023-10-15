Officials say two people are dead after a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Sacramento County

At least two people are dead after the driver of a stolen car crashed into a pickup truck in Sacramento County while being pursued by deputies, according to the Sheriff’s Office. (Video player above: Today’s top headlines) Sacramento Police Department officers were tracking a stolen Tesla around 2 p.m. in the Arden area on Saturday and lost sight of it, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said. The Tesla was identified as being within the jurisdiction of the Sheriff’s Office and a pursuit began around 2:47 p.m. after units attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver evaded deputies, the Sheriff’s Office said. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a helicopter soon spotted the Tesla and determined it had collided with a pickup truck on Kiefer Boulevard. Two people were trapped inside the minivan and Sacramento Fire officials arrived at the scene to help extricate them. “This was a very difficult rescue because the Tesla was under the bridge and the minivan was on top of it. We have to stabilize the minivan before we can even try to get to the Tesla,” said Justin Sylvia, with Sacramento Fire. “They had to move the police to get people out from under them because their legs were trapped.” Sacramento Fire told KCRA 3 that both people in the truck were women. One of them died and the other was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the stolen vehicle died, the sheriff’s office said. The Sacramento Police Department will be the lead agency investigating the incident. This is an evolving story. Stay with KCRA 3 for the latest.

At least two people are dead after the driver of a stolen car crashed into a pickup truck in Sacramento County while being pursued by deputies, according to the Sheriff’s Office. (Video player above: Today’s top headlines) Sacramento Police Department officers were tracking a stolen Tesla around 2 p.m. in the Arden area on Saturday and lost sight of it, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said. The Tesla was identified as being within the jurisdiction of the Sheriff’s Office and a pursuit began around 2:47 p.m. after units attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver evaded deputies, the Sheriff’s Office said. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a helicopter quickly spotted the Tesla and determined it had collided with a pickup truck on Kiefer Boulevard. Two people were trapped inside the minivan and Sacramento Fire officials arrived at the scene to help extricate them. “This was a very difficult rescue because the Tesla was under the bridge and the minivan was on top of it. We have to stabilize the minivan before we can even try to get to the Tesla,” said Justin Sylvia, with Sacramento Fire. “They had to move the police to get people out from under them because their legs were trapped.” Sacramento Fire told KCRA 3 that both people in the truck were women. One of them died and the other was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the stolen vehicle died, the sheriff’s office said. The Sacramento Police Department will be the lead agency investigating the incident. See also MU stock: Micron misses quarterly targets This is a developing story. Stay with KCRA 3 for the latest.

“Amateur organizer. Wannabe beer evangelist. General web fan. Certified internet ninja. Avid reader.”