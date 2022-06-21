Ohio State Buckeyes Commitment to the Land of ESPN’s Brandon Innes is ESPN’s No. 4 rated wide receiver

Ohio State secured commitments from two ESPN 300 wide receivers in as many days when Brandon Ennis announced his commitment to the Buckeyes on Tuesday.

Inniss is a potential No. 25 in the class overall and No. 4 receiver, and he made his decision just one day after Carnell Tate, ranked 134th in the inductee overall, committed to Ohio State. Ennis is a 6-foot, 190-pound prospect of American Heritage High School in Plantation, Florida.

He recently released a top slate of Alabama, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Texas A&M and USC, but picked the Buckeyes, giving the program eight ESPN 300 commitments, six of which are offensive players.



Ennis and Tate continue an excellent streak of future recruits for coach Ryan Day and wide receiver coach Brian Hartline. They signed three ESPN 300 receivers in the 2022 class with Caleb Burton, Kyion Grayes and Kojo Antwi and three in 2021 with Emeka AjbokaAnd the Jayden Ballard And the Marvin Harrison Jr..

In total, Ohio State has added 12 ESPN 300 receivers since the Class of 2020 and the year-long program begins where Garrett Wilson And the Chris Olaf They were selected back-to-back in 10th and 11th overall.

This arrangement, one by one, was a factor in how Tate and Ince decided to announce their commitments, as the two alternate. With a nod to Wilson and Olaf, Tate and Ennis hope to replicate their success in college and make it to the NFL themselves.